Sander Berge opens up on Sheffield United transfer speculation

Sander Berge has opened up on the transfer saga that surrounded his Sheffield United future during the summer.

The midfielder was the subject of intense speculation throughout the transfer window, with several clubs named as interested pursuers of his signature.

Berge has now confirmed that there were concrete offers to sign him and that he remained uncertain about his own future up to deadline day.

Speaking to TV2 while out on international duty with Norway, he has spoken about the ordeal that he went through over the last few months, including living in a hotel with multiple bags packed just in case a deal was agreed.

“It was strange. I stayed in hotels all summer,” said Berge, via Sheffield United News.

“It was a bit clunky to lie in there with three or four half-open suitcases. I moved out between seasons and stayed in hotels for the past few weeks.

“I sat there and didn’t really know what was happening. It’s been back and forth.

“I sat there and didn’t do much.

“You get drawn into it, but I’m not the one sitting on the phone or talking to others.

“I’m sitting there watching a series or preparing for the next training day.

“There’s not a lot going on for me personally other than there’s a game going on outside where I’m sitting.

“There was a lot of interest, concrete interest, you weighed things up a little bit, it had to work out for both the club and me, and it didn’t happen.

“It’s always nice to sit in one position and know that there were clubs that were very interested.

“It was a process all summer.

“But my ambition has always been to play at the top level.”

Berge ultimately ended up staying with the Blades beyond the 1st of September deadline.

He has been a key figure for Paul Heckingbottom’s side over the last year and has proven to be one of the most impressive players in the Championship.

His performances have helped United reach top spot in the table heading into this international break, including a return of three goals and three assists from 10 appearances.

Up next for Heckingbottom’s side is the visit of Birmingham City on 1st of October.

The Verdict

Berge has started the season so well that it is hard to see how this kind of off-field uncertainty even impacted him.

That is a mark of his professionalism and his quality because this would not have been ideal preparation for the new campaign.

That United have managed to keep him this season has been a huge boost to their promotion chances.

His form has made him a key player with the team in such great form heading into October, making them now one of the favourites to earn automatic promotion this year.