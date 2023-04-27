Sheffield United won promotion back to the Premier League last night as goals from Sander Berge and Anel Ahmedhodzic secured a 2-0 win over West Brom at Bramall Lane.

Paul Heckingbottom's side sealed second spot in the Championship at the earliest opportunity, with three games remaining on the Blades' schedule.

How Sheffield United won promotion

Despite the party starting at Bramall Lane eventually last night, there was business to attend to first and a victory against West Brom to record.

After a poor first-half, Sheffield United took the game by the scruff of the neck after half-time.

Iliman Ndiaye teed up Berge for the game's opening goal after seizing on Taylor Gardner-Hickman's error. Ahmedhodzic made sure of the points and promotion when he turned George Baldock's volley goalwards.

Sander Berge reaction to Sheffield United's promotion

Berge was excellent last night, helping to grip control of the game after shifting into a more advanced midfield position.

Post-match, the club's official Twitter account captured some footage of Berge on the pitch celebrating.

"Ridiculous," Berge described the feeling of winning promotion.

"Best moment of my life. Best moment of my life," Berge enthused, smashing the badge on his chest.

Berge has been hugely influential at Sheffield United this season with six goals and five assists from central midfield. The Norway international, 25, has stuck by the Blades in the Championship despite arriving at a time they were last a Premier League side.

What next for Sheffield United?

With Burnley sealing the title at Blackburn Rovers on Tuesday night, the Blades are heading for second in the table whatever happens in the next three fixtures.

Heckingbottom's side face Preston North End at Bramall Lane on Saturday afternoon in what's their final home game of the season, before trips to Huddersfield Town and Birmingham City to conclude the campaign.

Whilst results won't impact Sheffield United's standing in the league table, there are other targets to hit.

Despite sitting 10 points adrift of Burnley in the table, Sheffield United have won only one fewer games this season and could finish the season with the most wins in the division.

Another carrot dangling in-front of the squad is bettering the points tally that Neil Warnock managed in 2005/06 (92) and Chris Wilder in 2018/19 (89). Three wins will see them better the class of 05/06.