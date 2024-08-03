Highlights Fenerbahçe interested in signing Berge after Burnley's relegation to Championship.

Burnley in relatively healthy financial position post-relegation.

Berge likely to see significant pay rise if he moves to Fenerbahçe.

Burnley’s Sander Berge faces an uncertain future as Fenerbahçe try to do a deal to sign the midfielder following the Clarets’ relegation to the Championship.

It was an underwhelming campaign for the Clarets last time out, as they went down with a whimper under Vincent Kompany, although Berge was one of few to emerge with credit for his performances in the Premier League.

Therefore, he was always going to attract transfer interest due to the relegation, and it has been claimed the Istanbul giants are pursuing him as José Mourinho looks to strengthen his squad.

Burnley’s financial situation

Relegation from the Premier League always has a big impact on clubs, but Burnley have so far managed to avoid a fire sale, indicating that they’re in a relatively healthy position, with Aro Muric the most high-profile exit right now.

Nevertheless, it seems certain that they will have to move on players before the deadline, both from a financial and sporting perspective, as Scott Parker is working with a really bloated squad at the moment.

In turn, that will decrease the wage bill, which is also a priority for clubs when they drop to the Championship, and the loss in revenue that follows suit.

Of course, that doesn’t mean Berge will go, but you would expect plenty of transfer activity to take place at Turf Moor.

Sander Berge’s weekly wage at Burnley

Not only would Berge command a hefty transfer fee, but his departure would also mean Burnley are shipping out a high earner.

It has been claimed by Capology that the Norwegian international is on a weekly wage of £40,000, which makes him the second top earner at the club, behind Josh Brownhill, who is believed to earn around £45,000 a week.

Sander Berge's Premier League 23/24 Stats (Source: Sofascore) Appearances 37 Goals 1 Assists 2 Pass accuracy 89% Tackles per game 2.1 Balls recovered per game 5.5 Clearances per game 1.6 Yellow cards 8 Red cards 1

It should be stressed that these figures are only estimates, but Berge is sure to be on a considerable salary.

That’s because he was a £12m signing when he joined last year, and he arrived with a good pedigree having impressed with Sheffield United, which also included a period in the Premier League.

Sander Berge could be in line for a pay rise at Fenerbahçe

Whilst that wouldn’t be the sole reason for wanting to join Fenerbahçe, it would be no surprise if Berge was in line for a significant pay rise if he did move to Turkey.

Mourinho’s side are two play-off rounds away from reaching the Champions League, which would bring more riches, but even without that, they’re a very wealthy club.

Capology estimates that the likes of Edin Dzeko, Dusan Tadic, Fred and Youssef En-Neseyri are all earning in excess of €125,000 a week, and a whole host of players are on salaries that exceed Berge’s current one with Burnley.

Convincing Mourinho to move to Turkey wouldn’t have been easy, so the board are sure to show their financial muscle in this window as they look to give the ex-Chelsea boss a squad that can win the title back from bitter rivals Galatasaray. With that in mind, Berge could be in line to benefit financially if this move does happen.