Sander Berge gives his thoughts after big Sheffield United win over Middlesbrough

Sheffield United were victorious last night with a 4-1 win over opponents Middlesbrough which saw them move up to 5th in the league.

The Blades have been in good form of late winning three of their last five games as they look to secure their place in the play-offs.

However, it is their home form which seems most impressive as they have not lost a game at Bramall Lane since 30th October when Blackpool beat them 1-0.

Quiz: What town or city were these 20 Sheffield United players born in?

1 of 20 George Baldock? Bedford Buckingham Luton Milton Keynes

Although their form away from home has not been as good, it’s clear that the squad must feel confidence when playing at their home ground, something that will be really important for them as the season comes to a close.

This is something midfielder Sander Berge, who scored the Blades’ first goal last night, alluded to himself as he shared photos of him and his teammates celebrating on Instagram with the caption: “Bramall Lane Under The Lights Is Different”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sander Berge (@sanderberge8)

The Verdict:

It’s no surprise the Sheffield United players are feeling positive after such a big result last night and a crucial three points. The fans at Bramall Lane would’ve made sure the place was full of positivity and support for the team which will have helped the players no doubt.

Sheffield United’s home run this season is excellent and something they will definitely be eager to continue as they push for results to secure them a play-off spot this season.

With six home games left to play this season, having the ground feel like a fortress can really help motivate the squad to win games.

Although they currently sit in the play-offs, with such few points between the teams ranging from 3rd to 10th in the league, nothing is secure yet so Heckingbottom will be encouraging his side to not get too high off last night’s win but rather, take the confidence from that performance forward.

Furthermore, the fans will have a massive part to play but it seems as though the mood between players, fans and staff is all positive right now which bodes well for their play-off push.