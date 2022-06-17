Sander Berge from Sheffield United to Leeds United: Is it a good potential move? Would he start? What does he offer?

After being edged out of the Championship play-offs, Sheffield United will be hoping to come back stronger and mount a push for automatic promotion when the new second-tier campaign gets underway.

The Blades managed to improve significantly under the stewardship of Paul Heckingbottom, starting the campaign in rather patchy form with Slavisa Jokanovic in charge.

Whilst adding quality to the squad will be a priority, Heckingbottom will also be hoping to keep the core of the squad together.

One player who is currently attracting interest from the higher division is Sander Berge, with Leeds United currently assessing the exciting midfielder, as reported in Dean Jones’ Give Me Sport column.

Is it a good potential move?

It is no real surprise to see Premier League interest surfacing for Berge, given the ability he has shown over the last few years, combined with his high ceiling.

The 24-year-old would be an ideal Phillips replacement, and whilst a deal for Berge is likely to hinge on whether or not Manchester City complete the signing of Leeds’ star midfielder, the Norwegian international is certainly someone who could come in anyway.

Undoubtedly possessing Premier League quality, Berge would be an excellent addition at Elland Road.

Would he start?

Again, if Phillips is to depart, then Berge will have every chance of starting regularly for the Whites.

It also depends on the kind of business that the Premier League club completes this summer, however, the 24-year-old is a player that undoubtedly possesses what is required to start on a consistent basis for Leeds.

Given the lofty ambitions at Sheffield United, and the integral role he plays at Bramall Lane, regular football in the Premier League could lure him away.

What does he offer?

A physical and athletic midfield operator, Berge is also a gifted technician, who can break midfield and defensive lines with his excellent range of passing.

He also reads the game very well, possessing excellent levels of vision and intelligence both when on the ball and off it.

Best deployed in a central midfield role, Berge also displayed an excellent standard of performance when tasked with playing slightly advanced for the Blades near the end of last season.