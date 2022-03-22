Sander Berge drops Sheffield United transfer hint with performance admission

Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge has suggested that he could get the opportunity to move to a bigger club if he continues to impress for the Blades.

Berge joined Sheffield United for a club record fee from Belgian side Genk back in the 2020 January transfer window.

Despite enduring an injury hit time in the Premier League, the midfielder was still linked with high profile moves to the likes of Liverpool, Arsenal, Napoli and Lazio last summer.

Although no deal materialised, Berge’s form in helping Sheffield United push for an immediate promotion from the Championship, has seen him earn a recall to the Norway squad for the March international break.

Now it seems as though the 24-year-old believes that form could potentially also see him earn an opportunity elsewhere in club football, once the transfer market reopens.

Speaking about his future, Berge told Norwegian outlet TV2: “In time, anything is possible. It’s just a matter of playing and staying healthy now, then many doors open.

“We’ll just see when that time comes. The most important thing is just to work hard here, be part of the national team, play well and raise the level.”

As things stand, there are two-and-a-half years remaining on Berge’s contract with Sheffield United, securing his future at Bramall Lane until the end of the 2023/24 season.

The Verdict

This does feel like it could be something of a concern for those of a Sheffield United persuasion.

While they are unlikely to want him to move on, it does seem as though Berge is thinking about the possibility of a transfer elsewhere, judging by these comments.

That would obviously be a big loss for the Blades, given the influence he has had on their push for promotion from the Championship this season, which suggests he could be a useful assed even in the top-flight.

But given he is playing so well, it would be no huge surprise to see this sort of interest emerge from other clubs, and that could certainly give Sheffield United something to think about once the market reopens.