Sander Berge drops Sheffield United injury update pre-Rotherham United

Sheffield United’s Sander Berge has admitted the World Cup break has come at the right time as he continues his recovery from injury.

The classy midfielder suffered an ankle problem last month in the defeat to QPR and has missed the subsequent seven games, whilst he won’t be involved against Rotherham United this evening or against Cardiff on Saturday.

After the trip to Wales, the Blades will have a four-week break as the World Cup in Qatar begins, giving Berge more time to get up to speed without missing games.

And, an update was provided by the Norwegian international in the matchday programme against the Millers.

“I’m getting better and better now thankfully, and my sole focus is on returning to action as soon as possible. It is always a blow and there is never a good time to be out injured, but I’m getting stronger now and in some ways the World Cup break that is coming up is at an ideal time for me because it means I’m not missing so many games and I’m hoping to be back to help the lads as soon as possible.

“It was frustrating and disappointing to have picked up the injury, but I always try and remain positive about the situation and come into work everyday with the goal of returning to help the team. I can focus only on United with Norway not in the World Cup, so that has helped in a sense.”

The verdict

Even though the Blades appear to have turned the corner in recent games, there’s no denying that having Berge back out on the pitch would make a massive difference.

He boasts real quality and, in truth, it’s a surprise that he is still playing at this level.

So, the update on his recovery is encouraging and, as he says, the World Cup will give him additional time to recover as he looks to continue to play a big part in the team when he returns.

