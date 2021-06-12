Sander Berge demands revealed as Arsenal continue to stall on first move

Sheffield United are looking for a ‘front loaded’ fee for Sander Berge this summer and are still awaiting Arsenal making an official move after their initial interest in a deal.

Berge was a £22m signing at Bramall Lane back in January 2020, with the midfielder a club-record arrival in South Yorkshire.

The Blades, of course, slipped out of the Premier League last season and are now planning for a return to the Championship. However, the performances of Berge over the 18 months he’s been with Sheffield United haven’t gone under the radar.

Again, the Sheffield Star note Arsenal’s interest in a deal for the midfielder, but reveal that the Gunners are yet to make any sort of official bid to sign Berge.

They explain that Sheffield United are eyeing a ‘front loaded’ deal for Berge, which means the majority of whatever fee paid for the Norwegian would have to be paid up-front rather than in instalments.

That’s slowing down any process, whilst Sheffield United are also refusing to budge on their valuation of the midfielder, with the club reportedly open to offers of around £35m.

The 23-year-old made 29 appearances in the Premier League for Sheffield United following his arrival from Genk, scoring two goals.

The Verdict

The position Sheffield United are in is actually quite strong this summer.

Financially, it makes sense to be open to selling Berge, but it is important that the club get value for money and the best possible deal they can for the player.

He’s their key asset and that’s not going to change if he doesn’t move on this summer. The club can probably afford to keep him for at least one year if Arsenal don’t match their demands.

Yet, the summer is still young and Arsenal making their move still has a lot of potential.

Thoughts? Let us know!