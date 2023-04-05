The EFL are set to announce mild sanctions for the three individuals who were involved in a failed bid to purchase Birmingham City, according to a report from The Athletic.

It is understood that Maxi Lopez, Paul Richardson and Matt Southall will all receive sanctions this week after they were found to be involved in the running of Birmingham without formal approval.

Having breached the Owners' and Director's test, this particular trio have been dealt with a mixed set of charges.

What are the charges for Richardson, Lopez and Southall?

Lopez has accepted a one-month ban for his involvement with Birmingham which is suspended until the end of the 2023/24 season.

Richardson meanwhile has agreed to a two-month period of ineligibility, which is also suspended until the end of next season.

As for Southall, he has received a six-month ban, three of which will be suspended as he was deemed to have made the most serious breaches.

The 39-year-old acted as a consultant for MaxCo who tried to purchase Birmingham in a two-stage takeover deal.

If this deal had been completed, MaxCo would have bought the Blues for a fee of £35m.

However, this proposed takeover collapsed in December.

As well as receiving these aforementioned sanctions, Lopez, Southall and Richardson have also agreed to make contributions to the EFL's costs.

Lopez and Richardson will both pay £20,000 while Southall is set to contribute a further £5,000.

While this situation has been resolved, charges against the club and Vong Pech, who agreed to sell his minority stake in Birmingham, are still ongoing.

Pech's sale was set to be the first stage of the proposed takeover involving MaxCo.

The EFL are also, in a separate investigation, looking into the current ownership structure at Birmingham.

Is another proposed Birmingham takeover on the horizon?

Earlier this year, it was revealed that a consortium led by Jeremy Dale was aiming to buy Birmingham.

As per this latest report from The Athletic, Dale is still looking to reach a breakthrough in negotiations with the Blues' current owners.

This consortium will first aim to purchase Pech's stake before completing a full takeover once BSHL have found the alternative investment it needs to keep its listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Birmingham's supporters will be hoping that a change in ownership will allow their side to reach new heights in the Championship next season.

The Blues are on course to retain their status in this division for another season as they are currently nine points clear of the relegation zone.