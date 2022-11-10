Sancho, Antony, and Martial: All the latest Man Utd team news ahead of EFL Cup clash v Aston Villa

Manchester United will be looking to inflict revenge on their EFL Cup opponents after the weekend’s disappointing defeat.

United come into this game on the back of an unexpected 3-1 defeat to Villa, a result that saw their eight-game unbeaten run in all competitions come to an end. That game was in fact Unai Emery’s first game in charge of Villa since being appointed manager, and he seemed to elicit a reaction from his new players.

Villa opened the scoring thanks to an early goal from winger Leon Bailey before quickly doubling the lead through a fantastic free kick by Lucas Digne that goalkeeper David de Gea had no chance of stopping. Ten Hag’s United pulled a goal back before halftime thanks to a deflected effort from Luke Shaw, but United was never in the game, and it wasn’t long before Villa restored their two-goal lead thanks to Jacob Ramsey.

Erik ten Hag’s attention will now shift to this season’s EFL Cup, where he expects his team to bounce back from the weekend defeat. This competition represents a chance for United to go far, especially when you consider that a lot of Premier League sides have already crashed out.

Here at FLW, we have taken a look at the last Manchester United team news in order to see who could potentially play in tonight’s cup tie.

Jadon Sancho

The Manchester United winger has had an up-and-down start to life under Ten Hag, with the Englishman being a regular started in the early parts of the season. However, since the defeat to Manchester City, Sancho has struggled to maintain the same levels of performance and has thus lost his place in the team.

The 22-year-old was on the bench for the West Ham game in the Premier League two weekends ago but has since missed United’s games against Real Sociedad and Aston Villa, respectively, due to illness.

Speaking ahead of the EFL game, ten Hag was quizzed on the availability of Sancho, and he said: “Yesterday, we had a day off so, tonight, we have final training and then we will see. I think he’s capable to play for minutes. On the rest, Jadon Sancho, we have to wait, and Antony, we have to wait, today, on final training.”

Antony

Brazilian winger Antony has been a breath of fresh air since arriving at United from Dutch side Ajax, with the 22-year-old starting every game he’s been available for in the Premier League as well as chipping in with three goals.

The winger has already become one of ten Hag’s main players, after the pair previously worked together in their time at Ajax. Antony has completed 90 minutes in five out of the six games he’s played in the league, while he has also featured in five of the six Europa League games United have had this season.

However, the Brazilian has missed the last three games for United with an unknown injury, with his last game coming in the 1-1 draw with Chelsea. Ahead of this game with Villa, ten Hag has revealed that Antony is still doubtful, like Sancho, and is waiting to see if he can participate in the final training session ahead of the game.

Anthony Martial

However, the Red Devils did receive an injury boost at the weekend as striker Anthony Martial returned from a spell on the sidelines to play the final 20 minutes at Villa Park.

The Frenchman has picked up a few injuries so far this season, with the striker yet to have a good run of games under his belt. Martial had a strong pre-season after re-joining Manchester United from Sevilla, where he spent the second half of last season on loan.

But the 26-year-old has had to deal with several injury setbacks and will now be hoping he can get a run of matches together that will give him a chance of playing in ten Hag’s team. The Frenchman has only appeared in four league games, but he has already scored two goals and provided two assists.

Ten Hag will be hoping the 20 minutes at the weekend and more in tonight’s EFL Cup game will provide the match fitness Martial has needed for some time.