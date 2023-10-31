Highlights Chelsea's recent loss to Brentford dented their upturn in form, but they have the opportunity to bounce back against Blackburn Rovers in the EFL Cup.

Goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic could make his debut in this match, replacing Robert Sanchez, who has had a hit-and-miss performance so far.

Reece James, one of Chelsea's best players, will likely make his return to the starting XI in this cup tie, providing a boost to the team's lineup.

Chelsea lost to Brentford at Stamford Bridge on the weekend as their upturn in form took a hit.

They have the chance to bounce back against Championship opposition on Wednesday night with Blackburn Rovers visiting West London in the EFL Cup.

Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side lost 1-0 at home to Swansea City in their last outing, Liam Cullen scoring the only goal of the game, but they scored five in the last round of the EFL Cup and so will hope to continue along those lines.

Here's how Pochettino's side could line up for this one:

GK - Djordje Petrovic

Robert Sanchez went up for a corner with his side losing 1-0 against Brentford, only for the visitors to break away and then the Spaniard was unable to keep up with Neal Maupay.

Sanchez’s time in blue has been hit-and-miss to date and so this is surely the perfect opportunity to give Djordje Petrovic his debut in between the sticks since making the move over from the New England Revolution.

LB - Marc Cucurella

Marc Cucurella has been a prominent figure in the Chelsea defence recently with his versatility being a key aspect.

In the absence of both Ben Chilwell and Reece James, the former Brighton and Hove Albion man has played at both left-back and right-back.

CB - Axel Disasi

Thiago Silva has shown time and time again that age is just a number but Mauricio Pochettino would prefer to save the 39-year-old for the Premier League.

As a result, Axel Disasi is predicted to return to his preferred position having played on the right against Brentford.

CB - Levi Colwill

Former Huddersfield Town loanee Levi Colwill is another Blues defender, like the two before him, who hasn’t stuck to just one position.

The Englishman did have a brief spell on the left, sometimes when in a 5-at-the-back system, but centre-back is where he belongs.

RB - Reece James

The outcomes were far from ideal in terms of results but from a personal point of view, Reece James will have been delighted to make his return to action against Arsenal and then Brentford.

James is one of Chelsea’s best players on his day and this cup tie with Blackburn Rovers seems like a good time to ease back him into the starting XI.

CM - Lesley Ugochukwu

Enzo Fernandez didn’t feature on the weekend due to a slight injury and also the fact that his partner had recently given birth.

Neither him or Moises Caicedo is predicted to start in the midfield on Wednesday with Lesley Ugochukwu getting the nod instead.

CM - Conor Gallagher

Conor Gallagher has impressed as captain in the absence of Reece James and continues to become more and more vital in Pochettino’s system.

LM - Ian Maatsen

Raheem Sterling is another more experienced head that could be brought into the game as a substitute if isn’t going the way of the Premier League side.

Ian Maatsen meanwhile has featured as a fullback as well as playing on both wings so locking him down to left-midfield is more difficult than one would expect.

CAM - Cole Palmer

Cole Palmer’s summer transfer from Manchester City to Chelsea had a lot of people talking with various different opinions swirling around.

He scored from the penalty spot in the London derby against Arsenal and remains one of the biggest goal threats for his new team.

RM - Noni Madueke

The clash with Brentford could have gone very differently if Noni Madueke’s early curler had ended up on the inside of the post.

This was Madueke’s first start for the club and the youngster did enough to retain his spot in the starting XI, particularly given the lack of options in the attacking third.

ST - Nicolas Jackson

As was alluded too there, Chelsea aren’t blessed with players in the final third right now despite having spent ridiculous amounts of money in the last year or two.

Christopher Nkunku and Armando Broja are both injured so Nicolas Jackson is likely to continue leading the line for the team wallowing down in 11th place.