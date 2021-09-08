Samy Morsy reacts to Deadline Day rollercoaster after sealing Ipswich Town move from Middlesbrough

Samy Morsy’s eleventh hour move to Ipswich Town from Middlesbrough on transfer deadline day came completely out of the blue, the 29-year-old explained speaking to the East Anglian Daily Times.

Morsy said: “It came really last minute, like really last minute, so I wasn’t preparing for moving or anything like that, but when it came I’m happy to be here.

“I spoke to the manager, the staff and I’m happy for this new and exciting season. I didn’t think I would be moving to be honest! That’s football isn’t it, that can happen.

“So I’ve just got to fully adapt to Ipswich and try and have a good season.” he added.

The Egyptian midfielder was formerly Wigan Athletic captain under Paul Cook and therefore after a disappointing spell at Middlesbrough, there is a sense of familiarity with Morsy’s move to Portman Road.

20 quiz questions about Ipswich Town’s 2021/22 season so far – Can you score full marks?

1 of 20 Ipswich faced who in their first League One game of the season? Morecambe MK Dons Burton Cheltenham

The supporters will be hoping Morsy’s pre-established relationship with Cook will be enough to see him hit the ground running and kickstart the Tractor Boys’ promotion push, such that is yet to catch fire with the side winless in their opening five outings.

Ipswich host Ian Evatt’s Bolton Wanderers on Saturday, it will be interesting to see if Morsy commands an immediate introduction into the starting eleven, with Rekeem Harper and Lee Evans the usual central midfield duo.

The Verdict

Morsy is the last of 19 signings to join Ipswich this summer and signs on the dotted line as yet another statement of intent.

With the likes of Conor Chaplin and Bersant Celina the headline additions, players with the pedigree to occupy their trade in and around the Championship’s top six, Morsy strikes a nice balance boasting 122 appearances in the third tier already, coming in his time with Chesterfield and Wigan Athletic.

As the Tractor Boys’ wait for a win persists, the pressure is building on Paul Cook’s shoulders, bringing in someone he knows he can trust in such a crucial position is certainly a smart move.

It feels inevitable that Town will get on a positive run in the not too distant future, they will be hoping the international break can act as an effective reset button for them to begin climbing the table.