Middlesbrough winger Sammy Silvera has admitted that he found his debut season in England "hard", and is hoping to improve as a Portsmouth player next season.

The 23-year-old arrived on Teesside last summer, signing from Australian A-League side Central Coast Mariners on a three-year contract.

Sammy Silvera 23/24 Boro stats (all comps), per FotMob Appearances Goals Assists Avg. rating 42 6 3 6.5/10

But after a slow start to the season, the Socceroos forward was able to flash the potential that attracted Middlesbrough to him in the first place, ending the campaign with six goals and three assists in all competitions.

Boro have moved quickly to beef up their attacking options this summer, however, with Delano Burgzorg arriving from Mainz, whilst fellow Aussie international Riley McGree and Finland international Marcus Forss are both set to return to Michael Carrick's squad after injury woes last season.

That has left Silvera's place in the starting XI under serious threat, and the Boro boss evidently felt he could not guarantee him the game time he would desire in 2024/25, and as such he has made a temporary switch to Championship newboys Portsmouth.

Silvera: "It's been hard"

Speaking with the Portsmouth club website via The Northern Echo, Silvera opened up on his debut season in England, the challenges he encountered at Middlesbrough, and his ambitions for the new season as a Pompey player.

On adapting to the Championship, Silvera said: "Cold. That's all I can say, it's been cold. No it's been hard, I'll say.

"Away from football getting used to a different area. And on the pitch, it's the demand of playing 46 games and that's without cup games.

"That's a difference because in the A-league you play 26 games, but it's been good, I've been able to play a decent amount of game-time. Hopefully I can continue on and get more consistency and improve.

"It's a lot harder moving from the other side of the world," Silvera admitted. "My mum lives in London so that helps. It's a lot closer here. I'm just looking forward to it.

"I'm a left or right winger, quick, skilful, that's what I'm looking to bring to this club.

"Hopefully I can add more goals and assists. The club has come from League One, the direction of this club is to go higher. It's a massive club. From speaking to people, it's a massive club and the fans are so involved. To see this club be a consistent Championship team and push for higher, that's the goal.

"I'm thrilled to be here. It's always a packed stadium, it's always loud at home games, the fans are amazing. And just the culture the coaching staff want to bring to the club and the direction they want to go in, that's all the positive talk I've heard and why I'm keen to be here."

Pompey move could be perfect for Silvera

Sometimes, a change of scenery and a fresh pair of coaching eyes can make the world of difference to a young player trying to find their feet in a new league.

Silvera has a real opportunity to shine in Hampshire, as Pompey boss John Mousinho will no doubt allow the Aussie to play with attacking freedom, in what could be a team that takes the Championship by surprise.

He'll have to earn that starring role though, as fellow new arrival Josh Murphy mixed with those already cemented in Mousinho's starting XI such as Paddy Lane, will no doubt prove stiff competition for the youngster.

But Silvera will know that 2024/25 could be a fairly make-or-break one in terms of his future in English football, as he'll return to the North East next summer with just 12 months remaining on his Middlesbrough contract.

So, with plenty to prove and perhaps plenty of opportunities to do it, Silvera's Portsmouth move could be a match made in heaven, as Boro will no doubt be keeping a watchful eye on the progress of their young winger.