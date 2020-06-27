Sammy Ameobi reveals key issue set to affect Nottingham Forest’s season

Nottingham Forest winger Sammy Ameobi has admitted that the Reds must overcome the hurdle of playing without their supporters if they’re to get promoted to the Premier League this season.

The Reds will play their first game at the City Ground since returning from lockdown Sunday as they host a Huddersfield Town side who are fighting for their lives at the bottom-end of the table.

No fans will be allowed inside the stadium, and with a fanbase that has thousands of supporters, it has potential to hinder Forest’s chances of staying in the play-off places.

Ameobi has confirmed that there will be a difference for the side when they take to the field on Sunday, but has admitted that they will know that the supporters will be there in spirit.

Speaking to Nottingham Forest’s official website, Ameobi said: “Of course, it is a shame not to have the fans with us. They are the 12th man and we really do appreciate them. You see the difference when they are not there but we have to keep going knowing that they are there in spirit, right behind us.

“The fans are incredible and at the start of the season, when I signed, I didn’t realise how big the fan base was.”

The Verdict

Forest have a massive last eight fixtures coming up, and if they can beat Huddersfield on Sunday then it would be a massive step to securing a place in the top six come the end of the campaign.

There is a large chasing pack this season, so Sabri Lamouchi’s side cannot afford to drop points against teams lower in the table.

The play-offs are certainly open in the current campaign and if they can get through these games and confirm a place in the top six then they will believe they have just as good a chance as any to get to the Premier League.