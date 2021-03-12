Sammy Ameobi leaves door open to Nottingham Forest developments with reflective comments

Sammy Ameobi is hopeful that he will extend his Nottingham Forest stay beyond this season, but insists he needs to work more on his consistency in order to help him to achieve that.

Ameobi joined the Reds on a free transfer in June 2019 following the expiration of his contract at Bolton Wanderers, becoming the final signing of Martin O’Neill’s tenure shortly before his sacking.

The winger soon became an important player for O’Neill’s successor Sabri Lamouchi, though, scoring five goals and registering nine assists in 45 Championship appearances last season as Forest agonisingly missed out on a top-six finish.

This season has been a contrasting one for the Reds, with Chris Hughton looking to guide Reds to safety and ensure that they finish the season strongly.

Ameobi has been regular under Hughton, featuring 27 times in the Championship this season – 22 of those being starting appearances – with the 28-year-old scoring three goals and chipping in with one assist.

The club have a decision to make on Ameobi’s future this summer, with the winger set to be among those out of contract after penning a one-year extension towards the end of last season.

Discussing his own game and what may lie in store for him going forward, Ameobi opened up on his form since joining the club amid initial doubts regarding his signing.

He said: “I’d like to think it’s been good. I guess people didn’t really expect too much of me when I signed – I was probably a bit of an underwhelming signing looking back at it!

“But I feel like I have come on leaps and bounds. I’ve really found some rhythm and found some form.

“The one thing I’m trying to work on is to remain consistent. I know I’m a very talented player, but I know I drift in and out, which is something I don’t want to be doing. I want to be on it 24/7 and that’s probably the one thing I’m trying to really work on a daily basis.

“I’ve really enjoyed myself, though, I’ve loved every minute of it here and hopefully that will continue.”

Forest will be looking to return to winning ways this weekend as they prepare to take on Reading at the City Ground, following back-to-back defeats to Luton Town and Watford last week.

The Reds currently occupy 17th spot in the Championship table and sit eight points clear of the relegation zone, albeit with a tough run of fixtures on the horizon.

Since his arrival at the club back in October, Hughton has been looking to turn the tide around on Trentside and will be eager to steer the Reds towards a strong end to the campaign.

Speaking about the manager’s overall impact since arriving at the City Ground, Ameobi said: “I guess his record speaks for itself.

“He’s a very experienced manager and he’s made us more of a solid team structurally, it’s just about working on the offensive side of the game which is something that we are trying to improve on.

“I think we were a bit all over the place towards the end of last season and the start of the season we were maybe bleeding over a little bit.

“But he came in, shut that all down and we started afresh and he gave us a kickstart to get going again.”

The Verdict

Ameobi is a very honest character who has almost exceeded expectations placed upon him when he joined the club last season.

He is a player who can play out of his skin in one game, and then you will hardly see him for the next two or three, so he’s right when he talks about finding that consistency.

When he is at his best, though, then Forest have a very useful, effective wide player at their disposal, and Ameobi himself will be keen to impress to earn himself a new deal this summer.