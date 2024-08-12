Highlights Ipswich Town are still pushing to sign Sammie Szmodics from Blackburn Rovers.

Szmodics scored 27 Championship goals last season, and he found the net in Rovers' opening day win over Derby County.

It has been claimed that a £9m fee will be required for Ipswich to sign the forward.

Ipswich Town remains the likeliest destination for Sammie Szmodics if the Blackburn forward leaves Ewood Park in the summer window.

The Irish international enjoyed a brilliant individual campaign last time out, scoring 27 goals in the Championship as Rovers survived on the final day.

Sammie Szmodics' 2023/24 campaign at Blackburn Rovers (All competitions) Appearances 48 Goals 33 Assists 4

And, despite starting on the bench for the opener due to the transfer speculation, Szmodics came on to score in the 4-2 win over Derby County on Friday night.

Ipswich Town lining up Sammie Szmodics transfer deal

Szmodics’ form was always going to attract attention, and it’s newly promoted Premier League side Ipswich who have pushed hardest for the player, even though Leeds United have been credited with an interest as well.

The Tractor Boys are believed to be close to meeting Blackburn’s £9m valuation, but talks have been ongoing for weeks now, and there’s still no breakthrough.

In theory, it’s a risky move from Ipswich, as they run the risk of another club muscling in on the deal, particularly with the ex-Peterborough man showing his quality once more against the Rams.

However, speaking to FLW, fan pundit Toby believes that Szmodics will stay with Rovers if a move to Ipswich doesn’t materialise.

“There is a little bit of me that would be surprised if another club came in for Szmodics other than Ipswich right now. The only other club who have been seriously linked are Leeds, but it seems they have been put off by the asking price, and when you look at what they need, it does seem as though there’s more of an emphasis on wide options, so I can understand why they’d be hesitant to spend such a fee on Szmodics.

“As well as that, Szmodics has made it clear he wants to go to the Premier League, and I’m not sure any other top-flight club would be willing to pay the same sort of fee that Ipswich are.

“When you look at his age, he’s 28, so he’s not a player you can make a profit on in the years to come, so it’s a financial gamble, and it’s only really last season where he’s flourished in the Championship.

“With all that in mind, I get the feeling it’s Ipswich or Blackburn for Szmodics this season.”

Sammie Szmodics transfer uncertainty isn’t helping Blackburn

This saga has not really helped Blackburn, as Eustace’s squad is lacking in several areas, and you would imagine they will move on potential targets as soon as his sale is confirmed.

Furthermore, Szmodics was on the bench for the Championship opener, and whilst it didn’t matter in the end, it’s far from ideal that Eustace feels it necessary to leave his best player out of the XI.

From the reports, £9m feels very fair for someone with Szmodics’ ability, and Rovers are right to stand firm on their valuation.

The latest news suggests that an agreement is now moving closer, so it does seem as though it’s only Ipswich for the attacker, who is ready to make the step up to the Premier League.

Blackburn are back in action at Stockport County in the League Cup on Tuesday, so it will be interesting to see if Szmodics is in the squad.