Sammie Szmodics shares message with Blackburn Rovers supporters after scoring against Hull

Sammie Szmodics has taken to Instagram to share a message with Blackburn Rovers’ supporters following his side’s latest outing in the Championship.

The attacking midfielder helped his side secure all three points in their showdown with Hull City yesterday by scoring what turned out to be the winning goal in this fixture.

Szmodics received a pass from Adam Wharton before firing an effort past goalkeeper Nathan Baxter in the 15th minute of this fixture.

Ben Brereton Diaz went close to doubling his side’s advantage just before the break as his effort was saved by Baxter.

In the second-half, Jacob Greaves and Dimitrios Pelkas both missed the target with headers for Hull.

Brereton Diaz meanwhile was denied by Baxter again while his team-mate Sam Gallagher also had a strike saved by the Tigers keeper.

As a result of their 1-0 victory over Hull, Blackburn moved up to second in the Championship standings.

Rovers will be hoping to extend their current winning run at this level to five games when they face Coventry City on Tuesday.

Following his side’s latest triumph, Szmodics decided to reflect on this particular clash on Instagram.

The 27-year-old posted: “3 points and a goal.

“Great team spirit @Rovers.“

The Verdict

Blackburn are certainly showing no signs of slowing down in the Championship as they are continuing to thrive under the guidance of Jon Dahl Tomasson.

As well as scoring the winner for Rovers yesterday, Szmodics also completed 26 passes as he recorded an impressive WhoScored match rating of 7.47.

Having now been directly involved in four goals at this level for Blackburn this season, the attacking midfielder will be determined to add this tally on a regular basis.

With Rovers eyeing up a push for promotion, they will need all of their players to maintain their performance levels over the course of the coming months.

Providing that he continues to learn from Tomasson, Szmodics could potentially take his game to new heights during the remainder of the campaign.

