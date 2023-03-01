Sammie Szmodics has taken to Twitter to share a message with Blackburn Rovers’ fans following his side’s FA Cup clash with Leicester City.

Rovers produced an incredibly impressive display at the King Power Stadium last night as they eliminated their Premier League opponents from this competition.

Blackburn goalkeeper Aynsley Pears produced several saves in the early stages of the clash.

Tyrhys Dolan then fired Rovers in front as he beat Daniel Iversen with an effort from just outside of the area.

Following the break, Ryan Hedges missed a great opportunity to double Blackburn’s advantage as he failed to hit the target from 10 yards out.

This miss did not prove to be costly as Szmodics scored his side’s second goal of the night in the 52nd minute.

While Kelechi Iheanacho did manage to reduce the deficit for Leicester, his side were unable to score an equaliser in the closing stages of this fixture.

Blackburn will discover who they are set to play in the quarter-finals of this competition when the draw is made this evening.

After his side’s meeting with Leicester, Szmodics opted to take to Twitter to share a message with the club’s supporters.

The 27-year-old posted: “Goal and through to the quarter final of the @EmiratesFACup.

“Love it @Rovers.“

Goal and through to the quarter final of the @EmiratesFACup love it @Rovers 💙 pic.twitter.com/dpaTId6jK8 — Sam Szmodics (@SamSzmodics) February 28, 2023

The Verdict

Blackburn are now only one game away from booking a trip to Wembley Stadium for the semi-finals thanks to their superb win over Leicester.

Rovers’ confidence will be boosted significantly by their victory over a Premier League side and thus it would not be at all surprising if they go on to secure a host of positive results in the Championship over the course of the coming months.

Szmodics has recently stepped up to the mark for Blackburn following Bradley Dack’s injury setback.

After scoring in his side’s 3-1 win over Queens Park Rangers last weekend, Szmodics managed to make a difference in an attacking sense again yesterday,

With Blackburn set to take on Sheffield United on Saturday, it would not be at all surprising if Szmodics goes on to cause all kinds of issues for Paul Heckingbottom’s side at Ewood Park.

