Sammie Szmodics’ future at Blackburn Rovers has been cast in doubt in recent weeks.

The forward has been a standout figure for the Lancashire outfit this year in an otherwise difficult campaign.

The 28-year-old leads the way in the goal scoring charts in the Championship, having bagged 21 from 36 appearances (all stats from Fbref).

Championship top 5 goalscorers 2023/24 - as of March 21st (per BBC.com) Player Name Goals 1 Sammie Szmodics 21 2 Adam Armstrong 18 3 Morgan Whittaker 18 4 Crysencio Summerville 15 5 Jack Clarke 15

Szmodics has excelled in front of goal, producing his most prolific season at senior level and playing a pivotal role in Rovers’ position outside the relegation zone going into the March international break.

He has now even earned himself a call-up to the Ireland national team, and is set to make his debut in the upcoming friendlies against Belgium and Switzerland.

Sammie Szmodics transfer latest

According to Alan Nixon, Szmodics is set to be the subject of transfer speculation this summer.

It has been reported that Fulham are the latest club to show an interest in the Championship star.

The Cottagers have joined Brentford and Luton Town in taking a closer look at the forward ahead of the summer market, with a move to the top flight now on the cards.

It's understood that Rovers are hoping to demand a hefty fee for Szmodics, but that relegation could thwart those plans.

With the team sitting just three points clear of the bottom three with eight games to go, the threat of dropping to League One is a very real one at Ewood Park this season.

Carlton Palmer has told FLW that it could take as much as £15 to 20 million to prise Szmodics away from Blackburn at the end of the season.

He believes now could be the right time for the player to make that switch to the top flight as he is now in his prime years.

"Is he ready for Premier League football? It's always difficult to make the assumption as to whether a player can make the step-up," said Palmer.

"You would say he's in his prime at 28, so he's at the right age to move to the Premier League.

"With it looking more and more likely that Ivan Toney will leave Brentford, they see Szmodics as a ready-made replacement.

"Only time will tell whether he can have the same impact as he's had in the Championship in the Premier League.

"Blackburn will be looking for a hefty fee for him to leave the club.

"I would suggest anything between £15-20m would be the fee required for him to leave in the summer."

Szmodics saga highlights potential cost of relegation to Blackburn

A fee of £15 to 20 million would be great business for the club, but if Blackburn suffers relegation to League One then their ability to charge a premium for Szmodics this summer will be heavily compromised, so it comes as no surprise that reports have stressed concerns over their league status.

The Lancashire side will need to raise funds if they drop to the third tier, given they are already being run as a tight ship in the Championship, and Szmodics will be one of their most high-value assets.

With Premier League interest on the table, it is hard to imagine he will have much interest in competing in League One either, which will also hurt his value.

Szmodics has a contract with Blackburn until the summer of 2026, with the option of a further year, so Rovers are not in a position where they need to sell if they remain in the Championship.

This gives them a strong negotiating position, but that naturally changes drastically if relegation is suffered.

Blackburn have a tough run coming up, with games against Ipswich Town, Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United all still to come.

John Eustace's side will need Szmodics to continue his rich vein of goalscoring form if they are to stay up, particularly with reports suggesting it could prove to be quite lucrative if the club avoids the drop.