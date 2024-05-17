Blackburn Rovers’ Sammie Szmodics has claimed he is ready to show what he can do in the Premier League.

The Ireland international was the top scorer in the Championship last season, bagging 27 goals from 44 appearances (all stats from Fbref).

His goals proved crucial to keeping Blackburn in the second division for another year, with the team just surviving against relegation.

A 2-0 win on the final day of the campaign summed up his importance to the club, as he bagged both goals in a crucial victory over champions Leicester City.

Those three points proved the difference between staying up and relegation to League One, as the gap to 22nd place Birmingham City ended up only being three points.

Sammie Szmodics' stats 2023/24 - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Non-penalty goals 0.62 Non-penalty expected goals (npxG) 0.50 Shots 3.32 Assists 0.09 Expected assists (xAG) 0.12 npxG + xAG 0.62 Shot-creating actions 2.70

Sammie Szmodics discusses Blackburn Rovers future

Szmodics believes he is ready to take the step up to the Premier League after his impressive goal-scoring campaign in the Championship.

The forward has expressed his delight at proving his doubters wrong with his performances this year, claiming it is his dream to compete at the highest level.

“I’d like to think so [I could make the step up to the Premier League], but it’s about getting that opportunity and chance to do so,” revealed Szmodics to Sportsboom.com.

“But hopefully I’ve shown people who doubted me in the Championship what I can do and that I can make that step up and do it at that level.

“We’ll have to see what the future holds.

“It’s everyone’s dream to play in the Premier League – and hopefully I can achieve that.”

Szmodics has been linked with a move away from Ewood Park this summer following his standout performances.

Everton are reportedly interested in making a move for the 28-year-old ahead of the upcoming transfer market.

Brentford and Luton Town have also been mentioned as clubs who are monitoring the forward ahead of the summer.

Both the Toffees and the London club can offer top flight football, if they can find an agreement with Blackburn.

However, the Hatters look set to return to the Championship with Rob Edwards’ team on the brink of relegation, so it remains to be seen if he can be convinced to move to Kenilworth Road.

Blackburn’s difficult campaign

Blackburn have shown a willingness to cash in on high-value assets in recent transfer windows, so could be open to the sale of Szmodics.

John Eustace’s side will need improvements if they are to avoid another relegation fight next season.

While losing Szmodics would be a blow, perhaps reinvesting the fee received for his sale could help strengthen the squad overall.

The forward has a contract with the Lancashire outfit until the summer of 2025, which can be extended by the club by another 12 months.

Sammie Szmodics could earn Premier League move this summer

It’s very feasible that Szmodics could earn a move to the top flight this year, and these comments suggest he is keen on taking that next career step.

It remains to be seen what kind of fee it would take for Rovers to cash in, but something in the region of £15 or 20 million would be very good business.

That is the kind of money that can then be used to increase their transfer budget and make two or three extra additions to their squad.

At 28, Szmodics is running out of time to earn a move to the top flight, so this summer could be his last opportunity to make that big-money switch.