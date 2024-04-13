Highlights Blackburn Rovers' volatile season includes a dismal losing streak followed by a stellar victory at Sunderland.

Sammie Szmodics shines for Rovers, impressing with over 20 Championship goals and international recognition.

Szmodics' transfer decision hinges on securing guaranteed playing time.

Blackburn Rovers have found themselves in a Championship relegation battle following some poor displays this season, such as a 5-0 loss to mid-table outfit Bristol City last Wednesday.

The Lancashire outfit's emphatic 5-1 victory over Sunderland at the Stadium of Light on Easter Monday was their first win since 10th February, which epitomises the club's recent struggles.

But while John Eustace's men have the ability to pick up results such as their bank holiday weekend triumph, there is still hope that they can maintain their Championship status.

A shining light for Rovers throughout the season has been Sammie Szmodics, who the club could simply not have gone without due to his impressive goalscoring exploits.

The attacker is on course to win the Championship golden boot, while his clinical tendencies have been recognised at international level, as he was recently called up by the Republic of Ireland, and was named in the starting XI as his nation took on Belgium and Switzerland in March.

With 23 goals to his name in the second tier this season, Szmodics in is the finest goalscoring form of his career.

Sammie Szmodics 2023/24 Championship stats As per Fotmob, correct as of 12/04/2024 Appearances 40 Starts 40 Goals 23 Assists 4 Expected goals (xG) 18.70 Expected assists (xA) 3.23

Last season, the Republic of Ireland international scored just five goals in 34 Championship games, and seven goals in all competitions, so the improvement he has made in the final third is clear for all to see.

Szmodics' fine form has caused transfer interest, with West London rivals Fulham and Brentford, both of the Premier League, reportedly chasing the ace's signature.

Luton Town, meanwhile, have also been linked with the midfielder, but their ability to sign him in the summer could be determined by the outcome of their ongoing top-flight relegation battle.

Szmodics must make important demand before making transfer decision

The 28-year-old is in the form of his life while playing week in, week out for a struggling Rovers side, which raises the question of what he could achieve if he played for a stronger side.

But before deciding his next destination, Szmodics must ask his potential suitors for clarity regarding his game time.

His performances this season have been majorly impressive, so come summer, even more clubs are likely to be interested in securing his signature.

Szmodics should push for guaranteed first-team minutes with his next potential club, as he should not let his deadly eye for goal go to waste at a side who are not willing to give him regular starting XI opportunities.

The fact that the Irishman has been subject to Premier League interest is indicative of his impressive ability, but top flight outfits may not be able to offer him the sort of minutes he is thriving on at Rovers.

Szmodics will hold the key to Rovers' survival efforts

The attacking midfielder has been at the heart of everything positive Rovers have done this season and is certain to have a say in whether his side can stave off their relegation worries.

A brace and an assist in the heavy 5-1 win over the Black Cats shows that the 28-year-old is capable of delivering for his side in high-pressure matches, a feat that the Ewood Park outfit will need him to repeat if they are to avoid an unwanted return to League One after six years back in the Championship.

