Lewis Travis and Tyrhys Dolan have sent praise the way of former Blackburn Rovers teammate Sammie Szmodics after his stunning overhead kick against Tottenham Hotspur for Ipswich Town on Sunday.

The 29-year-old scored his third goal for the Tractor Boys in extremely impressive fashion to help his side to their first Premier League win since returning to the division after a 22-year-old hiatus.

It has not been the easiest of adjustments for the attacker, but the confidence gained from the wondergoal will only help him once the top flight returns following the third international break of the campaign.

Fellow summer signing, Liam Delap, added a second for Ipswich to secure the 2-1 victory for the Suffolk club, with Rodrgio Bentancur pulling one back for Spurs in the second-half.

Nevertheless, Szmodics' strike was an excellent one, and a couple of his ex-Blackburn teammates have paid tribute to the Republic of Ireland international.

Dolan and Travis react to Szmodics' overhead kick

It has been a difficult start to the season for Kieran McKenna's side, and not many anticipated Ipswich taking all three points from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, especially after their 4-1 win over Aston Villa the previous weekend.

However, fantastic determination and some superb football saw last season's Championship runners-up earn their first win of the season in North London, with Szmodics stealing all the headlines.

The Tractor Boys' number 23 took to his Instagram after the match to celebrate the victory, sharing an image of himself with Ed Sheeran. Szmodics wrote: "Overhead kick, Win & a smudge with big ed. GET IN THERE 💙 🚜"

Both Dolan and Travis praised their former Blackburn teammate for his role in the win, with Rovers' captain replying to the attacker with: "Get innnnn"

Meanwhile, Dolan, who has taken over the role left by Szmodics following his move to Portman Road, said: "My boy 💥"

Blackburn returned to form after recent struggles

Although Blackburn started the season extremely brightly, the last few weeks have been difficult for John Eustace, and it looked as though they were returning to the form that saw them struggle in 2023/24.

Blackburn Rovers Championship Stats 2024/25 (ESPN)* Games Played 15 Wins 6 Draws 4 Losses 5 Goals Scored 19 Goals Conceded 17 Goal Difference +2 Points 22 League Position 9th *Stats correct as of 11/11/2024

However, a 3-1 win over Cardiff City away from home has helped ease any worries that Rovers supporters may have had after their recent exploits, and has pushed them back towards the top six after slipping towards mid-table.

Not many expected the Lancashire club to be in the battle for the play-offs after losing Szmodics to Ipswich in the summer for a reported fee of £9m plus add-ons, but Eustace has got his team playing some excellent football and early results have put them into contention.

New signings such as Andreas Weimann have stepped up and took over from the 29-year-old following his departure, while Travis has impressed after coming back to Ewood Park following a loan spell at Portman Road at the end of last season.

Blackburn's win over Cardiff was their first in five Championship matches, and has set them up for another run of form after the international break, but there is perhaps still a wish from Rovers supporters that they could have kept hold of Szmodics for 2024/25.