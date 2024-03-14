Despite playing for a Blackburn Rovers side fighting for their lives towards the bottom of the Championship, Sammie Szmodics has been in outstanding form in 2023-24 and has took his game to a new level.

The 28-year-old attacker has scored 27 goals in 39 appearances for his club this season, including 21 in the league, which puts him top of the division's goalscoring charts.

Championship top scorers - BBC Sport (14/03/2024) Player P G A 1. Sammie Szmodics 35 21 3 2. Adam Armstrong 36 18 11 3. Morgan Whittaker 37 18 7 4. Crysencio Summerville 34 15 8 5. Jack Clarke 33 15 4

No one would have envisaged Szmodics enjoying such a successful season, and Blackburn will be thankful he's their player as they battle to remain a Championship side under John Eustace.

Szmodics also recently received a call-up to the Republic of Ireland squad, and he'll be looking to make his debut for the boys in green during the upcoming international break.

Carlton Palmer: Blackburn Rovers can't turn down big offers for Sammie Szmodics

It was recently revealed by Alan Nixon that Premier League sides Brentford and Luton Town are keeping a close eye on Szmodics as they bid to strengthen their squads in the summer.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, pundit Carlton Palmer believes that John Eustace's side would find it hard to turn down bids in the region of between £15million and £20million.

"He's had a terrific season so far, he's scored 21 goals in 35 games, he's the top scorer in the division," Palmer told FLW.

"He's enjoying his best ever season - his previous best tally was 15 goals in 2021, and that was in League One with Peterborough.

"Would he be good for Brentford? Would he be good for Luton? He's 28 years old, he's a very, very good player who can come off, hold the ball, and can go in behind.

"At 28, he is under contract until the summer of 2026, and should Blackburn get a serious offer, which I would deem to be in the £15m- £20m mark for a player who's scoring those types of goals in the Championship, it would be difficult for Blackburn Rovers to turn that down.

"And we all know the Blackburn Rovers policy - any sizeable fee, you know that he would be moving on.

"The player at 28 hasn't got time on his side, so to be able to play in the Premier League would be a great opportunity for him."

Sammie Szmodics receives Republic of Ireland call-up

An uncapped player, Szmodics has been announced in interim boss John O'Shea's first Ireland squad for their upcoming friendlies with Belgium and Switzerland.

Szmodics has received call-ups in the past, but he has never made it onto the pitch, but given his form this season, now would be the perfect chance for him to make his international debut.

Born in Colchester, Szmodics is eligible for the Republic of Ireland through his Irish-born grandmother and is also eligible for Hungary through a Hungarian-born grandfather.

Hungary manager takes swipe at Sammie Szmodics

With Szmodics settling on Republic of Ireland as his national side, Hungary manager Marco Rossi has hit out at the player choosing to represent the Emerald Isle over his country.

According to the Irish Mirror, Rossi said, "In Szmodics's case, it was very unpleasant to know who could tell the Irish media about his invitation, after I inquired with him about whether he would be included in the Hungarian national team.

“(It was) either him or his manager. And for what purpose? To be invited to the Irish national team. We don't need such a person, even if he is a technically good player.

“It's hard for me to imagine another player who wasn't born in Hungary entering the squad this year.

“The feeling of belonging is an important aspect in relation to the Hungarian national team. I don't want to invite a lot of players who might weaken this togetherness."

The Republic of Ireland will host Hungary on the 4th June, in a game that has the potential to be awkward for Szmodics after these comments.