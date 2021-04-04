‘Same old rubbish’, ‘Does he think we’re thick?’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans react to 46-y/o’s comments ahead of Cardiff clash

Sheffield Wednesday assistant manager Jamie Smith insists that the team are making progress as they look to pick up a crucial win against Cardiff City tomorrow.

Defeat to Watford on Friday has left the Owls seven points from safety with just eight games to play, so they face a uphill task to remain in the Championship.

Despite that, Smith told the club’s media that he is remaining positive and that improvements have been made, as he prepares the team for the visit of the Bluebirds on Easter Monday, with Mick McCarthy’s side chasing a top six finish.

“We will go into the game with confidence and we will play to win. We can see the improvements and the progress we have made in recent weeks. We will take those positives into the Cardiff game and the remaining games we have left.”

However, it’s fair to say that the Wednesday fans do not agree with that assessment. Unsurprisingly, the fans are livid with the situation the club find themselves in, although many recognise that it’s not down to Smith or Darren Moore.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the comments from the 46-year-old on Twitter…

These players haven’t the fight or quality to get us out of the pathetic mess we are in. — Paul (@LifeIsPeachy82) April 4, 2021

Just play the academy players, what do we have to lose? Give them all a run out & let them put the first team players to shame!! — #Happiness💜#KeepSmiling💜#SWFC💙 (@epowell36) April 4, 2021

There were improvements but not creating chances and this will send us down. Surely all of the staff can see this, if not there in the wrong job. — Richard……. (@Richard82158166) April 4, 2021

Stop embarrassing yourselves. We have a bunch of players who can't fight their way out of a paper bag or can't be bothered to. We need an owner who respects the history and heritage of the club and a squad who can be bothered, until then we're stuffed. — David Ridge ישראל נמצאת בליבי ✡🇮🇱🕎 (@DRidge67) April 4, 2021

Does he think we're thick.This team is dire. — Jo Piper (@JoPiper12) April 4, 2021

Same old rubbish, get the fringe players in and let them have game time ready for league one. No way we are staying up and gonna win 3-4 more games than Birmingham or Coventry. — Ian Cutts (@Cuttsy1982) April 4, 2021

Behave — Jonathan Simmonite (@JSimmo200) April 4, 2021