‘Same old’, ‘Bottle jobs’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans react to disappointing draw

Sheffield Wednesday conceded a 96th minute goal to draw 1-1 with Queens Park Rangers at Hillsborough this afternoon.

With the Owls starting the season on -12 points, they have been desperate to get off to a quick start but they have failed to build on their opening day win at Cardiff.

However, a second victory of the season looked on the cards after a Yoann Barbet own goal put the hosts one up.

Yet, despite having chances to see the game off, Macauley Bonne equalised with almost the last kick to leave Garry Monk’s men -7 points at the bottom of the table.

Even though there were some positives to take, the result understandably left many Owls fans sickened given the timing of the equaliser and some are also worried that the team haven’t been able to string positive results together so far this season.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the draw from Twitter…

We never learn! — Matt Glossop (@Jinja_Owl) October 3, 2020

Pathetic. Just carrying over last season's woeful inability to see out a game. — Matt Pike (@mattpike421) October 3, 2020

Same old. — Shelton Whittaker (@SWFCMadOwl) October 3, 2020

Spineless Wednesday strick again. — Rob Barber (@skaheadbob) October 3, 2020

Garry just resign! Utter useless! Down by Boxing Day @swfc — Joe trotter (@Joetrotter20) October 3, 2020

Why did people think this season would be any different under monk ? Look at second half of last season , as the old saying goes “WHAT YOU ALLOW , WILL CONTINUE “ — Stephen Sigsworth (@s15gey) October 3, 2020

@swfc @swfcnews new players same bottle jobs monk out — Al (@al_alowl) October 3, 2020