Sheffield Wednesday

‘Same old’, ‘Bottle jobs’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans react to disappointing draw

Published

4 mins ago

on

Sheffield Wednesday conceded a 96th minute goal to draw 1-1 with Queens Park Rangers at Hillsborough this afternoon.

With the Owls starting the season on -12 points, they have been desperate to get off to a quick start but they have failed to build on their opening day win at Cardiff.

However, a second victory of the season looked on the cards after a Yoann Barbet own goal put the hosts one up.

Yet, despite having chances to see the game off, Macauley Bonne equalised with almost the last kick to leave Garry Monk’s men -7 points at the bottom of the table.

Even though there were some positives to take, the result understandably left many Owls fans sickened given the timing of the equaliser and some are also worried that the team haven’t been able to string positive results together so far this season.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the draw from Twitter…


