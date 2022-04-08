Samba starts: The predicted Nottingham Forest XI to face Birmingham on Saturday

Nottingham Forest go into this weekend riding high after winning their fourth league game in a row.

A 2-0 win over Coventry City midweek moved Steve Cooper’s side to 5th in the Championship table and into the play-off places.

Birmingham City will offer another test to the Reds’ top six credentials on Saturday when they visit the City Ground.

Forest are only two points above the chasing pack so a defeat could see the team fall outside the play-offs.

Cooper’s men do have the advantage of two games in hand on their rivals, but defeat would also stunt the side’s momentum going into the final weeks of the season.

However, the Reds have only lost one of their last 13 league games as they continue their rapid rise under Cooper.

Here is how we think Forest will line up to face Lee Bowyer’s side this weekend…

It could be tempting for Cooper to make some changes to the side having played two intense games in recent days.

Joe Lolley, Sam Surridge and Cafu could all be in line to make a return to action for the game against the Blues should the Forest boss look to make changes.

Quiz: Did Nottingham Forest sign these 26 players for a fee or a free?

1 of 26 Braian Ojeda Fee Free

Garner could also be in line to be rested having played 90 minutes three times in quick succession, having also played for the England U21 side during the international break.

Horvath is also an option, having performed well in Brice Samba’s absence last month.

But, it is likely that Cooper will play it safe and stick with the same team that won on Wednesday night.