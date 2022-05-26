Samba Sow issues Nottingham Forest prediction ahead of play-off final v Huddersfield Town on Sunday

Nottingham Forest have had a successful season since Steve Cooper came into the club and this weekend they face their biggest game of the season, as they take on Huddersfield Town in the Championship play-off final.

Being 90 minutes from the Premier League is the closest Forest have come to the top flight in a long time and they will be hoping this year they can make it.

Last time Forest came so close, was two years ago when they narrowly missed out on the play-offs under Sabri Lamouchi.

One of the players in that team was Samba Sow who was forced off early in the final game of the season when they missed out on the play-offs and he believes there is a difference at Forest now that wasn’t there previously, as he told Nottinghamshire Live: “It’s a fantastic achievement. It’s great to see Forest in the play-off final and have the opportunity to go to the Premier League.

“Everybody who has played for Forest or has even visited Nottingham wants them to be there. I think Nottingham Forest’s place is in the Premier League. I just pray and cross fingers, do everything to see them there. The main place for Forest is in the Premier League, for sure.

“I think they can do it. When you watch this team from the beginning since the new coach came in, there has been a big change. They showed in the last game that even though it was difficult, they have enough power to beat any team.

“It’s the final, you don’t need to calculate it, you just have to go there and play the game. Hopefully they will do it. I will be happy to see them in the Premier League.

“The first year when I was there is not the asme as this year. Even though they didn’t start the season well, this year is different. Since the new coach came in, there is something different.”

The Verdict:

The job Steve Cooper has done with Nottingham Forest this season is remarkable and that is clear to see for everyone but the fact a former player recognises the difference shows why it may be different this time round.

The play-off final will be a tough game with both teams full of quality but Forest will be trying not to overthink it and take the game as it comes. They’ve had their fair share of big games this season with the FA Cup run they had and will be hoping it prepares them well for that.

The group at Forest this season seems to be different than it was before and the belief seems to be there that has been instilled by Steve Cooper and the work he has done at the club and it seems as though they have all their former players on side too.