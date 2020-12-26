Samba Sow issues honest claim on his Nottingham Forest future

Samba Sow says he hopes he can “stay more” at Nottingham Forest, with his contract at the City Ground running down.

Sow has been a key player for Forest since joining the club from Dynamo Moscow under Sabri Lamouchi last season.

The midfielder was an influential player under Lamouchi, with Forest losing only once in his 20 appearances last term.

This season has been difficult for Sow, though, with the midfielder enduring a couple of frustrating injury problems.

The 31-year-old has made nine appearances this season, but he has started their last two games in a vital win over Sheffield Wednesday and a draw at Millwall.

Having penned a two-year deal upon his arrival at the City Ground last season, Sow’s contract at the club is set to expire at the end of the season.

Having brought in 14 new players over the course of the summer, the priority for Chris Hughton will likely be to trim the squad rather than extend players’ contracts in January.

Speaking to Nottinghamshire Live, Sow said that he hopes he can “stay more” at Forest after a mixed spell so far.

He said: “I want the best for me and the club. I’ve got six months left here but anything can happen. I hope I can stay more at this club.”

“My hope for the new year is just to stay fit! I want to enjoy football. I want Nottingham to be in a better place. If I’m healthy and fit then I’m ok.”

The Verdict

Forest should definitely look to extend Sow’s contract.

He is a player who gives all and a player who Forest miss whenever he’s not on the pitch.

Of course, his injury problems are a bit of a concern, but the impact he makes when he’s on the pitch is massive and he is also very experienced.

The club should look to extend his contract for sure.