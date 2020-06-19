Samba Sow injury update offered as Nottingham Forest gear up for Sheffield Wednesday clash

Sabri Lamouchi is hopeful that Samba Sow will be available for selection this weekend, as Nottingham Forest prepare to restart their season with a trip to Sheffield Wednesday.

Sow has been an excellent player for Forest since joining the club from Dynamo Moscow in the summer, and the Reds have only lost one game when he’s been in the team.

The 31-year-old has made 19 appearances for the Reds this term – 18 of those coming in the Championship – and has produced a series of solid, commanding performances in the middle of the park.

Sow has encountered a couple of frustrating injury problems this season, though, with the midfielder undergoing problems with his knee.

The combative midfielder missed over two months of the season after the 1-0 win over Brentford in October, and was also out of action after the 2-2 draw with West Brom in mid-February.

Ahead of the Reds’ trip to Hillsborough this weekend – their first game in over three months – Lamouchi is hopeful that Sow will be fit and available after training well this week.

As per Nottinghamshire Live, he said: “Tiago Silva was injured and Samba Sow was injured before. These players are back.

“Samba Sow, it is always the same problem with his knee. But he did well this week and we have training tomorrow.”

Midfielder Ben Watson is also struggling with an ankle problem heading into this fixture’s encounter, whilst the likes of Tiago Silva, Tendayi Darikwa and Nuno da Costa have recovered from injuries.

The Verdict

Forest will be praying that Sow is fit and available ahead of the final nine games of the season.

The midfielder has been so important this season and he has been influential since joining the club in the summer, but injuries have been so frustrating for him this season.

He does seem to have some serious problems with his knee, though, which would be worrying for next season and beyond in my opinion.