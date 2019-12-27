Samba Sow fitness update emerges following Nottingham Forest’s win at Hull City

Nottingham Forest manager Sabri Lamouchi has suggested that Samba Sow will be assessed ahead of the Reds’ meeting with Wigan Athletic on Sunday, after he was brought off with a knock in the 2-0 win at Hull City.

The win for the Reds ended a five match winless run in the Championship, with Lewis Grabban again making the difference in the final third with his brace extending his tally to 12 goals in 23 matches, and Forest defended much more like they did earlier on in the campaign to preserve a clean sheet and the collect a much-needed three points.

Sow was making just his 11th Championship appearance of the season for Forest against Hull, with the midfielder having picked up a hamstring injury during the Reds’ 1-0 win against Brentford at the City Ground back in October, which halted the 30-year-old’s promising start to the campaign.

Speaking to Nottinghamshire Live following the win at Hull, Lamouchi gave the latest on the influential midfielder – and he seems cautiously optimistic.

“I don’t think it is serious. It was just a kick. I don’t know if he will be fit for Sunday of course, we will check that tomorrow. But I don’t think it is serious.”

The verdict

Lamouchi will be hopeful of having Sow available to him for the rest of Forest’s festive fixture list, with the midfielder having missed a lot of action over the last two months already, following his injury in their win against Brentford back in early October.

Sow has demonstrated his a ability in possession, as well as being able to break up the play in midfield, which have been qualities which the Reds have really missed whilst he has been out of action over the last few months.

The ex-Dynamo Moscow man had found some real momentum to his form during the first few months of the campaign, and he will be looking to re-establish himself as an important member of the Reds’ midfield during the second half of the campaign.