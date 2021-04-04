Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Barnsley

Sam Winnall in, Kieffer Moore out: The dream Barnsley XI from the last decade – Do you agree?

Published

8 mins ago

on

Barnsley are riding the crest of a wave right now and surprisingly sit inside the Championship play-off places with just a month of the season left to go.

It seems ridiculous to think that the Tykes are where they are right now considering they only stayed up last season by the skin of their teeth – a last day victory over Brentford securing their spot in the second tier but they owed much of that fortune down to Wigan’s collapse into administration.

After Gerhard Struber departed a month into this season, Valerien Ismael took over the ship in South Yorkshire and he’s took the club to heights in the table that seemed unthinkable, and promotion to the Premier League for the first time since 1997 seems like a realistic thought.

And considering the club have been flip-flopping between the Championship and League One in the last decade it makes their current position even greater – but what of the last decade and who played for Barnsley?

We’ve tried to make a best starting line-up from the last 10 years at Oakwell – do you agree? Let us know!


