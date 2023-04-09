Former Burnley striker Sam Vokes has admitted that he believes Vincent Kompany's head will not be turned by the prospect of moves to established Premier League sides.

Handed over the reins at Turf Moor last year, Kompany decided to completely overhaul the Clarets' squad ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

The Burnley boss managed to nail his transfer recruitment as he assembled a side which has proved to be too strong for the vast majority of the club's opponents this season.

As a result of their triumph over Middlesbrough on Friday, Burnley managed to secure promotion to the Premier League.

Kompany's side will now be focusing on winning the Championship title in the coming weeks as the season edges closer to reaching a crescendo.

Set to face Sheffield United, who currently occupy second-place in the standings, tomorrow, the Clarets will extend the gap between them and their opponents to 14 points if they claim a victory in front of their supporters.

Due to Burnley's escapades in the Championship, Kompany has recently emerged as a potential target for the Tottenham Hotspur vacancy.

According to The Sun, Kompany is believed to be a contender for the Spurs job as the Premier League side search for a permanent successor for Antonio Conte.

Meanwhile, a recent report from Sky Sports suggested that Kompany was highly thought of at the King Power Stadium by Leicester City.

What has Sam Vokes said about Vincent Kompany's future at Burnley?

Making reference to Kompany, Vokes has revealed that he believes that the Belgian is committed to a long-term project at Burnley.

Asked on the BBC's Football Daily podcast about whether he is worried about the prospect of Kompany's head being turned by links to other jobs, the Wycombe Wanderers striker said: "I'd like to think not.

"I think he's always talked about a project, he mentioned originally that it was a two, three-year project to get promoted.

"So that shows that he's putting that longevity in Burnley.

"Obviously that [promotion] has come a bit sooner, but I'd like to think that he'd stick around.

"Look, we've just been talking about him getting promoted, now we're talking about him leaving.

"I'd like to think he'd be there for a long time and create something that brings success of the Premier League back to Burnley and hopefully European football again, which would be great."

Whereas it is fair to say that a move to Tottenham or Leicester would be an attractive proposition for many managers, Kompany ought to consider staying at Burnley for the foreseeable future.

By continuing to achieve success with the Clarets, the 36-year-old's managerial reputation will grow significantly over the course of the coming years.

Providing that he is able to add some extra quality to Burnley's squad over the course of the summer window, there is no reason why Kompany cannot guide the club to a positive start to the 2023/24 campaign.

Before switching his focus to the upcoming term, the Burnley boss will be hoping to see his side break the all-time Championship points record.

The Clarets will eclipse the 106 points mark set by Reading in 2006 if they win all of their remaining league fixtures.