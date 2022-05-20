Sam Vokes starts: The predicted Wycombe Wanderers XI to face Sunderland on Saturday

Wycombe Wanderers are preparing to take on Sunderland in the League One play-off final on Saturday, and will be hoping to emulate their triumph over Oxford United in the 2019/20 campaign.

Supporters were unable to attend that final due to the pandemic, and therefore it will be an emotional occasion for many to return to Wembley Stadium with promotion to the Championship on the line.

Sunderland are favourites, as was to be expected after the way they finished the season and the manner in which they knocked out Sheffield Wednesday at the semi final stage.

Alex Neil and Gareth Ainsworth will lock horns for the first time this season, with both league head-to-heads taking place during Lee Johnson’s time in charge.

Here, we are predicting an unchanged side from the one Ainsworth went with in both semi final legs against Milton Keynes Dons…

Anis Mehmeti still out, and the dilemma remains in place in terms of Dominic Gape or Lewis Wing for Ainsworth.

But Gape’s contributions in shielding the back four against the Dons put him in a very strong position to retain his place.

Anthony Stewart and Joe Jacobson were the goalscorers in the victory over Oxford two years ago, with Jacobson assisting Stewart’s headed opener.

Set pieces will be crucial once again with the Black Cats likely to have the lion’s share of possession and possibly more territory from open play to go along with that.

Sam Vokes’ experience will be crucial as the Chairboys look to gain a foothold in the match, with the occasion possibly the largest Vokes has played in since Wales’ run to the semi finals of Euro 2016.