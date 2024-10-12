Wigan Athletic managed to land a top-half spot in League One last campaign, despite beginning the season with an eight point deduction and being subject to a transfer embargo, which meant that Shaun Maloney only had youth academy products, loanees, free-agent signings and players signed by previous managers at his disposal.

Due to the fact that the Latics were free from such restrictions ahead of the current campaign, many supporters were hopeful of an exciting summer transfer window and that their side could make a subsequent play-off push after performing unexpectedly well last term.

While the Greater Manchester outfit did make many promising additions over the summer, such as the loan signings of Michael Olakigbe and Luke Chambers from Premier League sides Brentford and Liverpool respectively, as well as the permanent capture of former Chelsea man Dion Rankine, the club did not sign a senior striker during the summer window despite the exits of Charlie Wyke, Josh Magennis and Stephen Humphrys, and have struggled in the goals department during the early exchanges of the League One season.

Following recent periods of financial uncertainty at the Brick Community Stadium, such as the Latics' time in administration under a former ownership group in 2020, current owner Mike Danson has instilled a philosophy of financial sustainability, which has clearly had an impact on player recruitment.

With this in mind, the Latics are likely to endure another quiet transfer window, but Football League World takes a look at what could be a dream January for Maloney and co.

Sam Tickle stays

The best possible transfer business the Greater Manchester outfit can conduct in January is retaining the services of goalkeeping ace Sam Tickle, who was largely responsible for the fact his side maintained six consecutive cleansheets in League One prior to October's international break.

Tickle's shot-stopping talents have not gone unnoticed, as he is an England Under-21 international who has attracted transfer interest from high calibre clubs such as Premier League giants Arsenal, as per The Athletic.

But according to The Sun, the 22-year-old did not want to join the Gunners amid concerns over his gametime, while he is Maloney's undisputed first-choice keeper.

Meanwhile, it was revealed last November by Alan Nixon that Everton were also interested in the services of the Three Lions youth international.

Once the January transfer window comes around, further advances for the Latics youth academy graduate are likely to surface, while Maloney would be thrilled to retain his star man.

Alasanna Jatta signs

While the Latics have clearly impressed in the defensive department recently, with six consecutive clean sheets in League One, the same could not be said about their attack.

Disappointingly for Maloney's side, four of those six games saw them draw 0-0, although they did manage a 4-0 win away at Bristol Rovers as well as a 3-0 triumph over Peterborough.

In their opening 10 League One fixtures, the Latics scored on just nine occasions, meaning that they must prioritise signing a striker come the January transfer window.

Notts County forward Alassana Jatta could be an ideal addition for the Greater Manchester outfit, due to the fact he scored four goals and produced two assists in his first six League Two games of the season.

While County are vying for a place in the third tier next season, Jatta could be tempted to make the jump to League One in January, especially if he continues his goalscoring exploits.

Thelo Aasgaard retained

The Latics' main goal this January will be to retain the services of Tickle, as previously mentioned, but they would also love to keep hold of fellow homegrown talent Thelo Aasgaard.

After Aasgaard managed his most productive season yet for Maloney's side last campaign, with eight goals and three assists in League One, perhaps he has not pushed on in the manner he would have hoped, with just two goals in his first 10 third tier outings this term.

Thelo Aasgaard 2023/24 League One stats Appearances 35 Starts 31 Goals 8 Assists 3

However, his technical ability is undeniable, and he attracted transfer interest from Championship outfit and local rivals Blackburn Rovers during the summer window, as per Nixon.

And by the winter, the Norway youth international may well have rediscovered his best form, which would only intensify Wigan's desire to retain their starlet.

Kai Payne leaves on loan

Latics boss Maloney will also be keeping an eye on the future during the January transfer window, and will likely decide which of his youngsters he will keep in his squad, as well as who he will send out on loan.

One player who could benefit from a loan move is 19-year-old academy product Kai Payne, who made his League One debut from the substitutes' bench during a 1-0 win over Crawley Town back in August, but did not make a single league appearance for his club during September.

While Payne is a promising youngster, he is unlikely to gain a spot in the Latics midfield just yet, courtesy of competition for places from the likes of former Arsenal man Matt Smith and Ireland youth international Baba Adeeko.