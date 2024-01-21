Highlights Blackburn Rovers need to retain Sam Szmodics due to his goalscoring ability and leadership qualities.

Keeping Harry Pickering is essential as he provides depth and experience in the left-back position.

Retaining Dominic Hyam is crucial for defensive depth as Blackburn Rovers have been conceding goals recently.

There have already been some significant outgoings at Blackburn Rovers during the January transfer window.

Rovers sprung something of a surprise early in the window, when they sanctioned a loan move to Ipswich Town, for club captain Lewis Travis.

Meanwhile, centre back James Hill has been recalled from his own loan spell at Ewood Park, by parent club Bournemouth.

Blackburn Rovers - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Thomas Kaminski Luton Town Permanent (fee involved) Ashley Phillips Tottenham Permanent (fee involved) Ben Brereton Diaz Villarreal Permanent Bradley Dack Sunderland Permanent Daniel Butterworth Carlisle United Permanent Tayo Edun Charlton Athletic Permanent (fee involved) James Brown Ross County Permanent John Buckley Sheffield Wednesday Loan (recalled in January) Jack Vale Lincoln City Loan (recalled in January) Daniel Ayala Rotherham United Permanent Lewis Travis Ipswich Town Loan James Hill Bournemouth Recalled from Loan Spell As of 19th January 2024

That has put pressure on Blackburn to strengthen their squad, as they look to turn around a poor run of form that has seen them slide down the Championship table.

However, it has also highlighted the importance for them of retaining the services of certain individuals, beyond the deadline on February 1st.

So with that in mind, we've taken a look at three players Blackburn Rovers simply cannot afford to let go for any price during the current market, right here.

3 Sam Szmodics

Following an encouraging debut campaign with Blackburn last season, Szmodics has taken things to a whole other level during the current campaign.

The attacking midfielder is Rovers' top scorer by some distance in the current campaign, and without his goals, they would be perilously close to the relegation zone, while his work rate and commitment to the side should not go unnoticed either.

With that leadership setting an example to his teammates as well, and his goals likely to be vital as Rovers battle to find a more clinical edge in front of goal, keeping Szmodics beyond the current transfer window, will be vital to the club's prospects for the rest of the season.

2 Harry Pickering

Pickering has been one of Blackburn's more consistently reliable performers this season, operating in his natural left-back position.

That is an area the club have added some much-needed depth to already this month, with Ben Chrisene joining on loan from Aston Villa until the end of the season.

However, that does not mean they can now afford to leave themselves short in that area again, and Pickering's experience will be vital with Chrisene still at the very early stages of his career, so the fact the 25-year-old recently signed a new contract at Ewood Park until the summer of 2027, feels hugely important for Rovers.

1 Dominic Hyam

Admittedly, Hyam has not exactly been in the best of form over recent weeks, following his return from an extended absence due to injury.

However, Hill's return to Bournemouth means the Ewood Park outfit are now down to just three senior centre backs, and given the rate at which they have been conceding goals in the past few weeks, they simply cannot lose any more depth in that position.

Given he is perhaps their strongest option in that position when on form, keeping Hyam could be particularly important for Jon Dahl Tomasson's side, something that is, therefore, further enhanced by the fact he has taken over the captaincy for the rest of the season following Travis' loan exit. That need for his presence and leadership on the pitch, therefore, also adds further credence to the argument that Hyam is a player Blackburn must keep beyond the January transfer window.