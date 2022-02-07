Sam Surridge speaks out after his Nottingham Forest debut and 4-1 win v Leicester City

Sam Surridge made his Nottingham Forest debut on Sunday when he replaced Keinan Davis on 71 minutes.

The score was already 4-1 when the January signing from Stoke City entered the action but it would have been a memorable welcome in front of the jubilant home crowd.

The Slough-born striker really struggled to get going amongst fierce competition for places under Michael O’Neill in the first half of the season, and he will be grateful for the fresh start presented to him after joining Forest on a two and a half year deal.

The 23-year-old took to Instagram to express his emotions after the resounding FA Cup victory.

Surridge wrote: “What a performance by the team!!

“Unbelievable feeling to make my debut for this club.”

Jacob Brown, Steven Fletcher, Tyrese Campbell and even D’Margio Wright-Phillips had been preferred to Surridge at the bet365 Stadium in recent months despite his big money move from Bournemouth in the summer.

Forest are a club on an upward trajectory under Steve Cooper and the Welshman will know Surridge well from a previous loan spell at Swansea City.

The 23-year-old should add some variety to the Reds’ attacking contingent and he joins at a convenient time with Lewis Grabban sidelined at present.

The Verdict

Keinan Davis has made an excellent impact at the top of the pitch and appears to be bringing the best out of Brennan Johnson.

Therefore, Surridge is going to have to be patient if he is to earn regular game time once again, Cooper has a tremendous record of improving younger players and that would have been a huge pull for the 23-year-old in getting a deal over the line on Deadline Day.

Forest need all the depth they can get, still with a lot of work to do to make their play-off ambitions a reality.

Surridge is a very sensible addition in that case and it could go on to weaken a side, in Stoke, who have the potential to become a direct rival in pursuing a top six finish.