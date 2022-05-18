Sam Surridge shares message following Nottingham Forest’s triumph over Sheffield United

Sam Surridge has taken to Twitter to share a message following Nottingham Forest’s play-off victory over Sheffield United.

After securing a 2-1 win in the first-leg of this semi-final showdown, the Reds managed to book a trip to Wembley Stadium by beating the Blades on penalties last night.

Surridge played a pivotal role in the opening goal of yesterday’s game as he provided a cross for Brennan Johnson who slotted an effort past goalkeeper Wes Foderingham.

The Blades made a quick start to the second-half as Morgan Gibbs-White netted an equaliser following good work from Sander Berge.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side then made it 3-3 on aggregate thanks to an effort from John Fleck.

With neither side able to score a decisive goal in extra-time, the semi-final was decided by a penalty shoot-out.

Whereas Forest scored three of their four spot-kicks, Oliver Norwood, Conor Hourihane and Gibbs-White were all denied by Brice Samba.

The Reds are now just one game away from securing a return to the top-flight as they are set to face Huddersfield Town in the play-off final at Wembley Stadium on May 29th.

Following his side’s triumph over the Blades, Surridge shared a brief message on Twitter.

1 of 26 Braian Ojeda Fee Free

The forward posted: “My club @NFFC.“

The Verdict

When you consider just how impressive Surridge has been for Forest in recent months, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if he makes a major impact for the club in their upcoming clash with Huddersfield.

Since joining the Reds from Stoke City in January, the 23-year-old has scored eight goals for the club in all competitions whilst he has also provided two assists for his team-mates.

Having helped Forest beat the Terriers in the FA Cup earlier this year by finding the back of the net on the City Ground, Surridge will be determined to replicate this feat later this month.

However, when you consider that Keinan Davis has recently returned to action following a period on the sidelines due to injury, Surridge will need to prove to Cooper in training that he deserves to accompany Johnson in a two-striker formation at Wembley.