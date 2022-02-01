Sam Surridge shares message after making switch to Nottingham Forest from Stoke City

Sam Surridge has taken to Instagram to share a message after sealing a switch to Nottingham Forest from Stoke City on deadline day.

As confirmed by Forest’s official website, the forward has signed a deal that will keep him at the City Ground until 2024.

Although the fee that the Reds paid for Surridge has not been disclosed by the club, a report from the Stoke Sentinel has suggested that the Potters accepted a £2.2m offer from their Championship rivals.

The forward will be hoping to make a positive impact for Forest as Steve Cooper’s side look to launch a bid for a play-off place in the coming months.

During his time at the bet365 Stadium, Surridge struggled to establish himself as a key player for Stoke due to the presence of Jacob Brown and Steven Fletcher.

In the 20 league appearances that he made for the Potters, the forward scored two goals and chipped in with one assist.

After finalising his move to Forest, Surridge has admitted on Instagram that he cannot wait to get started with his new side.

The forward posted an image of himself wearing Forest’s home shirt with the caption: “Can’t wait to get started.

“@officialnffc let’s go!”

The Verdict

Although Surridge ultimately failed to adapt to life at Stoke during his brief spell at the club, there is no reason why he cannot go on to achieve a relative amount of success at Forest.

When you consider that Steve Cooper has managed to help Djed Spence, Ryan Yates and Brennan Johnson reach new heights in terms of their development in recent months, he could replicate this feat with Surridge.

The 23-year-old’s arrival will also provide some added competition up-front at Forest as they are already able to call upon the services of Keinan Davis and Lewis Grabban.

If Surridge is able to step up the mark in the coming months, he could help the Reds claim a top-six finish in the Championship which will provide them with the opportunity of securing promotion to the Premier League via the play-offs.