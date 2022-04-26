Sam Surridge makes honest Nottingham Forest admission ahead of run-in

Sam Surridge has acknowledged that the responsibility of playing up top for Nottingham Forest is ‘big’ as he looks to help the team to promotion in the coming weeks.

The striker joined the Reds on loan from Stoke City in the summer and he has gone on to make 13 league appearances, scoring four times.

That’s a particularly impressive return when you consider most of his outings have come as a sub, but an injury to Keinan Davis means Surridge now starts, whilst Lewis Grabban could be set for another spell out, so the 23-year-old could be a key man during the run-in.

And, speaking to Nottinghamshire Live, Surridge has admitted he understands the pressure that comes with trying to take Forest back to the Premier League.

“Leading the line for Forest is big. I probably didn’t expect it too early when I was coming in in January. But at the same time, I did expect it because that’s what I want to be doing.

“For myself, I’ve just got to keep focusing on the next game, which is Fulham. I’ve just got to keep putting in good performances.”

The verdict

You have to say that Surridge has been a superb signing for Forest. He has been patient waiting for opportunities and has made a big impact from the bench.

But, as he mentions here, it’s now his time to shine as the main man and scoring the winner against Peterborough last time out will have given him a real confidence boost.

Now, it’s about building on that and he could become a real Forest hero in the coming weeks if he helps them over the line.

