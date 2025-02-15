Sam Smith has opened up on his decision to make the switch from Reading to Wrexham during the January transfer window.

It was reported by Football Insider that a £2 million agreement between the clubs led to the 26-year-old signing for the Red Dragons at the end of the winter market.

Smith was a key part of the Royals’ first team squad prior to the move, scoring 11 goals in 25 appearances in League One this season.

However, financial issues behind the scenes meant that any significant offers were always likely to lead the Berkshire outfit to be open to a sale, even amid their push for a play-off place.

Sam Smith opens up on Reading exit

Smith has claimed that he was told by Reading that his sale could help the financial situation at the club significantly.

He also admitted that he was attracted to the impressive project being built by Wrexham under the ownership of Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

“Everyone knows how much Reading means to me,” said Smith, via The Sun.

Sam Smith - Reading FC league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2017-18 8 (4) 1 (0) 2023-24 34 (32) 15 (1) 2024-25 25 (24) 11 (2)

“I progressed from the academy into the first team and went back and had a successful time.

“I always gave my all for them.

“But there were off-field issues, and they got a bid from Wrexham.

“I was told they needed to sell me to pay some bills and I was impressed by the project here.

“Me and my dad have watched the Welcome To Wrexham documentaries and I’ve heard good things about the owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

“I’ve not met them yet.

“The manager Phil Parkinson knows this level well and the level above.

“It’s an exciting place to be and I’m also back near home after ten years living mostly down in the south. I’m hoping to help push the team on.”

Reading face Rotherham United on Saturday afternoon in a 3pm kick-off, with the team going into the weekend sitting ninth in the League One table.

Sam Smith revelation is no surprise

It’s not going to surprise Reading supporters what he’s claimed about the club’s finances here, as it’s well-known just how dire things are for the Berkshire outfit.

The Royals need a solution to their ownership problem, as it’s clear that Dai Yongge is not the path forward long-term.

Losing Smith was a real blow to Noel Hunt’s team, and their play-off hopes have taken a real dent with his exit.

On the flip side, Wrexham will be hoping he can hit the ground running, as a consistent goal scorer at this level is needed if Parkinson’s team are going to overcome the gap to second place Wycombe Wanderers.