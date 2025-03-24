Former Luton Town and Swindon Town striker, Sam Parkin, has stated that he believes Wrexham should not have been awarded a penalty in their 1-0 win over Stockport County on Saturday afternoon.

Jay Rodriguez was given the responsibility of taking the spotkick after Ibou Touray was adjudged to have handled the ball in the box following a James McClean header, and while the former Burnley man missed from 12 yards, he was able to follow in and hand his side the lead in the 29th minute.

It was a lead that was not disturbed, as both teams failed to make a further impression on the scoreline, allowing the Red Dragons to climb up to second in the League One table, displacing Wycombe Wanderers. However, the Chairboys do have a game in hand on the Welsh outfit.

Despite the victory, focus has continued to surround the decision to award Wrexham their penalty, with the referee originally handing McClean's team a corner.

Wrexham v Stockport County stats (FotMob) Stat Wrexham Stockport County Possession 38% 62% Shots (on target) 6 (3) 11 (2) Big chances (missed) 3 (2) 0 (0) Pass accuracy 68% 77% Fouls committed 15 12 Yellow cards (red cards) 7 (0) 1 (1)

Parkin makes verdict on controversial Wrexham, Stockport moment

The Hatters and Red Dragons have a lot of recent history, having spent time with one another in the National League, League Two and now League One.

It was Saturday's visitors who got the better of their opponents in the reverse fixture, running out 1-0 winners at Edgely Park in November, but they were left disappointed and frustrated at the weekend as Rodriguez was handed a golden opportunity to take all three points for Wrexham.

Speaking on the latest episode of the What the EFL?! Podcast, Sam Parkin has disagreed with the decision to award Phil Parkinson's side a penalty.

"It's never a penalty, in my opinion," he started. "There's a little bit of contact from McClean on Touray, which you'd anticipate, but that means that his body shifts and his arm flails a little bit. I hate that it's being awarded.

"So yeah, I'm really surprised. And it took, it seemed, from watching the highlights, a bit of an eternity for the conversation between the referee and the assistant and Stockport, I think, were rightly aggrieved. The response from Jay Rod was good though, wasn't it? After I questioned the move and his lack of goals."

Parkin continued: "I almost want to say that it might have been easier for the goalkeeper to save the second one than the penalty if that makes any sense. He shouldn't really have scored from that angle on his swinger.

"So maybe Corey Addai would have liked to have done a little bit better. But again, there were few chances. It was two strong, robust teams that don't give loads away. I think Stockport have just dropped off a little bit in terms of their creation and scoring of goals.

"Only really Ollie Rathbone, with a header, had an opportunity to add another goal and a little bit more gloss to the score line. It was a hard-fought, massive win because of that rivalry we spoke of.

"But, I think Dave Challinor has a right to be aggrieved."

Wrexham continue to show their promotion prowess

Wrexham have now won more games by a goal to nil this season than any other team in the history of League One, having done so 10 times.

It is this ability to come out on top in tight matches that has seen the Red Dragons take themselves back into the automatic promotion places and they know that if they can continue to edge out these contests they will find themselves in the Championship.

However, that does not stop the controversy over Saturday's clash and there will be huge debates over the decision from all corners of the promotion race in League One, particularly if Parkinson's team go up by two points or fewer.