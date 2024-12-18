Sam Parkin has urged Charlton Athletic to stick by Nathan Jones and back him in January amid their underwhelming start to the League One campaign.

The Addicks were hoping to compete for promotion to the Championship this season but find themselves cut adrift from the battle for a top-six place after 19 games.

The London club are in their fifth year in a row in the third division and are now winless in their last three games.

This has led to question marks over the work done by Jones, who has enjoyed previous success at this level with Luton Town.

Nathan Jones' Charlton Athletic record - as of Dec. 18th (all competitions as per Transfermarkt) Games Wins Draws Losses W% 42 15 16 11 35.71

Sam Parkin makes January, Nathan Jones claim

Parkin has highlighted the team’s poor record in front of goal as a major issue that Charlton need to resolve.

However, he feels that work on the squad is needed instead of opting for a change in the dugout at this stage.

“It is really difficult to put your finger on it,” said Parkin, via the What the EFL?! podcast.

“I don’t think much has changed since the last time we spoke on it.

“There is a distinct lack of goal threat and creativity.

“Only five teams have scored fewer.

“I have looked at the last couple of games where they haven’t scored. They haven’t scored in three.

“They have had two goal-laden games in the cup but that kind of gets pushed to one side when you are not doing it in the league, especially in front of your own fans.

“But yes just three shots on target in the last two games, [Miles] Leaburn the other day I think off the bench the other day spurned a couple of really good chances to win against Mansfield.

“One v one, one header and that is across the board, it is a collective thing.

“It is the midfield as well which they are going to say it like a broken record, just lacks craft, lacks guile.

“So the squad still needs surgery.

“But I am where I was a while ago, I think above any other club maybe at that level, got to see it through now with Nathan Jones, got to stick with him, give him January and obviously reassess in the summer.”

Charlton are currently 14th in the League One table ahead of their clash with Northampton Town on 21 December, seven points behind sixth place Reading.

Time for managerial stability at Charlton

Charlton have cycled through a number of coaches in search of a magic formula that will grant them promotion to the Championship.

But it is time for some stability at the club by sticking with Jones through this difficult season.

He has a strong CV at this level, a proven track record, and knows what it takes to compete in the second division as well.

Figuring out the problems with the squad needs to be tackled, as their poor goal record is going to hold them back until they find someone capable of consistently finding the back of the net.