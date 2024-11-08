EFL Pundit Sam Parkin believes that there is a deeper reason behind Coventry City's decision to sack their manager Mark Robins than just Wednesday night's defeat to Derby County.

The Sky Blues' 2-1 loss to the Rams led to the 54-year-old's dismissal, and sees the West Midlands outfit sitting 17th in the Championship table, but only above the bottom three on goal difference.

The timing of Robins' dismissal came as a surprise to many Sky Blues supporters, as prior to their Rams loss, they had enjoyed back-to-back victories over Luton Town and Middlesbrough.

Furthermore, Robins guided the club to last spring's FA Cup semi-final, which saw the Championship side defeated by Manchester United on penalties following a dramatic 3-3 thriller, in which the second tier outfit had a potential last minute winner ruled out by VAR, having previously trailed 3-0.

Thanks to the stewardship of their recently sacked manager, the Sky Blues also reached the 2023 Championship play-off final, in which they also fell on the wrong side of a penalty shootout at Wembley, as Luton emerged victorious via spot-kicks.

Parkin reacts to Robins sacking

The former Swindon Town forward said on the latest episode of the What The EFL?! Podcast: "Still surprised, but I think it's probably deeper than losing a game that they would have expected to win at home, and their current position in the league.

"I think there's been so much change at Coventry over the last 12 months, 18 months.

"So many big players have left- (Viktor) Gyokeres, flavour of the month in the world at the moment, (Callum) O'Hare, (Gus) Hamer, (Kyle) McFadzean, (Liam) Kelly to name but a few, Kasey Palmer.

"Game changers as well, guys in the final third.

"And I suppose the way they finished last season, you anticipated them, having had a season of Championship football, the likes of (Tatsuhiro) Sakamoto and Haji Wright hitting the ground running, and they've probably got a competitive budget for the level, and aspirations of the owner to be in the higher echelons, and that's clearly not happening.

"I think it's a product of that, a new squad maybe not hitting the ground running, and also the changes in the backroom staff.

"Obviously, Adi Viveash, he's a former teammate of mine, someone who I've kept in touch with from time to time.

"Brilliant on the training ground, tactically very good and, I think, having him depart, obviously late in the day, in the summer has probably affected things, but do I feel sorry for Mark Robins?

"I do, to a degree, because he's had a brilliant run, and he's done phenomenal work there.

"I think they've been brilliant to watch through the levels, from the depths of having to play at St Andrew's for that period, and all the difficulties they've had off the pitch, he's managed it brilliantly.

"He's put together some outstanding sides, but football never stands still, does it?

"It will be fascinating to see where they go next, but I wasn't fully on board with (the idea that) this was going to turn for Coventry when I went to their Luton game the other day.

"I felt like the problems were probably deeper than that, and it may be a season of struggle, but I saw them perform brilliantly in all departments against Luton, so for that reason, I am surprised, given that they beat Middlesbrough, and then it's just this recent Derby defeat to dampen what was an improving mood.

"I am surprised from that degree, because I thought Mark Robins, true to his word, looked like they were starting to turn things around.

"But a lot's gone on there, and maybe no real surprise, that maybe they just need a change to freshen things up."

Mark Robins Coventry stats since re-appointment in 2017 Matches 387 Won 157 Drawn 98 Lost 132

Sky Blues must get next appointment right

As alluded to by Parkin, Robins has had to deal with a great deal of change at the CBS Arena in recent years and months, such as the departures of former star players Gyokeres and O'Hare, as well as stalwarts such as Kelly and McFadzean.

But prior to the struggles of the current season, Robins is a Sky Blues legend who, since his re-appointment as manager in 2017, has guided them to two promotions from League Two to the second tier, as well as to a Championship play-off final and an FA Cup semi-final.

Robins' departure symbolises the end of an era for the Sky Blues, and it is vital that the club can now appoint a successor who is capable of taking the club forward.

According to the Guardian, the West Midlands are interested in appointing Wycombe Wanderers boss Matt Bloomfield, whose side currently sit top of League One.

The Sky Blues faithful will be intrigued to see how the club might do, whether that's under Bloomfield or another manager, following the departure of Robins, who has given their club so much.