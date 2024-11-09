Sam Parkin is predicting a "share of the spoils" during the Steel City derby between Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday this Sunday at Bramall Lane.

The first derby between the clubs since March 2019 needs no introduction, but is a tantalising match-up nonetheless between two historic clubs in English football, with Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday now back in the same division at long last.

Chris Wilder's Blades side will be feeling buoyant after securing their third consecutive victory with a 2-1 win over Bristol City at Ashton Gate on Tuesday night. However, the Owls bounced back from their humiliating 6-2 home defeat to Watford on Saturday with a comfortable 2-0 win over Norwich City at Hillsborough in midweek as well.

Wilder has managed many games in this fixture before, but this will be Danny Röhl's first derby, as well as many of the players on display who were not playing for either club back in 2019.

Championship table - as of 08/11/24 Team P GD Pts 2 Sheffield United 14 11 28 15 Sheffield Wednesday 14 -7 18

Sam Parkin predicts a Sheffield Wednesday draw against Sheffield United

Although the two have had fairly different seasons up to this point, as with any derby match, form goes out of the window, and it becomes all about which side performs best on the day. Wednesday will be relishing the opportunity at Bramall Lane of taking the game to their high-flying city rivals and inflicting an upset of some kind on the Blades.

Speaking via the Benjamin Bloom Youtube channel, Parkin and Bloom provided their predictions for the clash on Sunday. Bloom said: "Here we go. This is where we upset thousands of people in red and white, or thousands of people in blue and white.

"It is the first Steel City derby for five years. Three 0-0s in a row, though. I know it has been a long while since.

"But this one feels tense, it feels tight. I am going to do something I've never done before and I'm going to have another 1-0.

"I think it's a really tight game and I think it's going to be an absolute hunger games fight, and I think Sheffield United are going to win.

"There's not going to be anything in the game whatsoever and I don't want to call a fourth consecutive 0-0 ever, so I'm going to back the Blades.

"Sorry Wednesday fans, and I will apologise if it goes the other way. Bragging rights to the red and white half."

Parkin responded: "I am feeling like I've got a very low-scoring week [of predictions] here, at the moment.

"I've already teased low-scoring on the podcast. I either think it's 1-0 Sheffield United or it's 1-1.

"So, I'm going to go for the latter and a share of the spoils."

Related "Magic" - Sheffield Wednesday: Josh Windass issues Sheffield United warning ahead of derby The Owls make the short journey to Bramall Lane for the first Steel City derby of the season on Sunday.

Sheffield Wednesday can upset Sheffield United at Bramall Lane

Sheffield Wednesday have lacked consistency throughout this season, but both sides will come into this clash full of confidence after midweek victories.

Even most Wednesday fans would probably admit that United, currently, have better players than they do. The derby takes place at the Blades' home stadium, and it may be another game where the Owls have to be more concerned about their defensive resoluteness rather than going after the opposition.

That's especially true after losing so heavily to Watford. Unsurprisingly, many others, as well as Bloom, will view United as the favourites, but the Owls could send out a statement if they are to record their first victory on enemy territory since 2009.

A draw would be a positive result against the Blades, though. Having said that, it's probably a more enjoyable game for the neutrals than two sets of nervous supporters. Both neutrals and fans alike can see the game which will be televised on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football this Sunday afternoon.