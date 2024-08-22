With one of the most anticipated fixtures of the EFL on the horizon, the South Wales derby promises to produce early season headlines.

Swansea City and Cardiff City will go head-to-head this Sunday at the Swansea.com Stadium, with form set to go out the window when the pair lock heads.

The Swans have had a mixed start to their season, while Cardiff have had the worst possible start to theirs. However, Sunday's derby will provide the perfect opportunity for both clubs to set their seasons in motion.

EFL pundit Sam Parkin predicts a draw for the South Wales sides

"I''m calling a draw," Parkin said when giving his South Wales derby prediction on the latest episode of the 'What the EFL?!' podcast.

"I was quite hot on Cardiff actually in terms of the signings and the performance was good, wasn’t it? Goalkeeping wasn’t at Burnley, but I think there was some optimism, wasn’t there? From giving away horrendous goals, but there was some optimism from the way they popped it around. It looks like they’re going to be a bit more comfortable with the ball, so maybe there is a bit of a plan to progress in that fashion.

"For me, despite Swansea having the upper hand over the last few seasons, I think Cardiff won at home last season, I think it stinks of an early season draw. I think it will be cagey this one.

"In terms of Swansea, I think Luke Williams has obviously introduced the scouting network, has gone to leagues, and they’ve brought in some really exciting players. I think Yom’s been impressive, I think Ronald impressed at the back end of last season and the new centre-forward, was it Lepotnik? He scored at the weekend, a brilliant goal, a brilliantly crafted goal down the left-hand side. Everything that you would envisage getting from a Luke Williams team.

"They’re a bit short offensively, and also I think creatively they could do with another number ten possibly to help out this season. I don’t think we can get too carried away given the circus around Preston North End in the last few days, and they were a little bit laboured in the first half performance. They got that penalty. Second half, you know, when Preston had to come out to a degree, you know, Swansea popped it around them.

"Yeah, Saturday, I’m calling a draw."

Cardiff cannot afford another bad result

Given Cardiff's opening two defeats at the hands of Sunderland and Burnley, the Bluebirds cannot afford another loss, especially at the hands of their rivals, Swansea.

It must be noted that Sunderland and Burnley will likely be challenging at the top of the table last year, but having conceded seven goals without scoring in their first two games, there is cause for concern in the Welsh capital.

As for Swansea, they have had a mixed start to their Championship campaign. Having narrowly lost to Middlesbrough on the opening day, the Jacks picked up a win over Gillingham in the Carabao Cup, followed by their first league win: a 3-0 win over managerless Preston North End.

The Swans have the better recent record in the South Wales derby, having won five of the last six encounters between the two sides and will go in as favourites on Sunday.

However, derby games have so often proven that form counts for nothing, and Cardiff will be itching to set the record straight on Sunday.

Swansea City vs Cardiff City head to head - per 11v11 Date Division Home vs away Score 02/04/2022 Championship Cardiff vs Swansea 0-4 23/10/2022 Championship Swansea vs Cardiff 2-0 01/04/2023 Championship Cardiff vs Swansea 2-3 16/09/2023 Championship Cardiff vs Swansea 2-0 16/03/2024 Championship Swansea vs Cardiff 2-0

Sunday's South Wales derby promises to be an intriguing encounter, with both sides desperate to get one over each other.

Sam Parkin expects Cardiff to stop the rot with a draw at the Swansea.com Stadium this weekend. The Bluebirds must turn their early season form around if they are to have a successful season.

However, the recent head-to-head between the two sides suggest Swansea might have the advantage when the two do battle in Wales.