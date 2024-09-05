Former Luton Town striker Sam Parkin believes his old side have a player in Zack Nelson who has all the attributes to have an exciting career in the game.

The 19-year-old has featured in four of the Hatters’ matches so far this season, with an eye-catching volley against Queens Park Rangers in the League Cup the standout moment from his early performances.

Having come up through the ranks at Kenilworth Road, Nelson looks like he will have a more prominent role in Rob Edwards’ plans for the season ahead, alongside fellow young stars Reuell Walters and Joe Johnson.

And it may only be early days in his career, but Parkin believes he has already seen enough promise to predict that the midfielder will be a star of the future for the Hatters.

Zack Nelson shows early promise in Luton Town career

Having featured a couple of times as a substitute in Town’s Premier League campaign last season, Nelson got the nod for the opening game of the season against Burnley, albeit in a 4-1 defeat to the Clarets.

Since then, the teenager has featured from the bench in league matches, but looked more than comfortable playing 120 minutes at Loftus Road in cup competition, as he produced a moment of quality to level matters in West London.

With the two sides facing each other once again just days later, Nelson made another brief cameo at the end of the game, but that little glimpse was enough for Parkin to be convinced of the quality in his boots.

Speaking on the What the EFL?! Podcast, Parkin said: “He played for about six minutes, so I haven’t got a lot to go from on that night, although he had 100% pass completion after coming on in the 84th minute, and he had eleven touches.

“It was weird during the commentary, because I was really taken by him straight away, during his five or six bits of involvement he was immaculate.

“It was his decision-making that I really enjoyed, he is a central midfield player - 19 years old - an attacking midfield player, and I think Rob Edwards has hopes that he can play maybe as a false nine or a number ten.

Zack Nelson 24/25 Luton Town stats in all competitions (FBRef) Apperances 4 Starts 2 Minutes played 223 Goals 1 Shots on target 3

“He can play wide as well, but his decision-making was just brilliant, immediately after he came on he put one devious ball in from the right-hand side.

“He actually came on for [Shandon] Baptiste - who was really good as well in the centre of the park, after his Premier League experience with Brentford - and I really liked the look of him.

“Obviously, it was on the back of that amazing goal in the League Cup in midweek for Luton at QPR, which was like a side-volley, so in that right boot he has got that in his armoury; the whip delivery, and in his choice of pass there is a little bit of guile as well.”

Zack Nelson has all the qualities to be success at Luton Town

Nelson signed a new deal at Kenilworth Road in January of this year, having initially joined the club after being released from Tottenham Hotspur at the age of 15.

Since then, he has continued to impress for the Hatters’ development side, before finally getting a regular spot in the match day squad in recent weeks.

With promising early signs, Parkin believes the midfielder has plenty of strings to his bow, which will only set him up for a bright future in the professional game.

He continued: “He had four attempts in that game at QPR in the cup, another incredible delivery that could have led to a goal, so I think he is going to be a creative force, someone who is going to get goals, but I just liked his maturity, and he is obviously part of a cluster [of exciting young players].

“Reuell Walters and Joe Johnson started that opening game against Burnley, and maybe that was a little unfortunate that Rob Edwards had to blood all three, but they have got some real talent there.

“Considering it was the first time I had see him live and he played six minutes, he is absolutely one to keep an eye on.”