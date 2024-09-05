EFL pundit Sam Parkin believes Jay Stansfield can emulate Paul Mullin in firing Birmingham City to promotion after making the move to St Andrew’s on transfer deadline day.

The Blues are said to have paid a fee that could rise up to £20 million for the Fulham striker last Friday, with the former Exeter City man signing a seven-year deal at the club.

Having netted 12 times in 43 appearances for City in the previous campaign as they suffered relegation to the third tier, the Midlands outfit were keen to be reunited with the marksman, and shattered the League One transfer record in doing so.

With the frontman a player who is already being tipped to have a future at Premier League level, Parkin has cast comparisons with Stansfield and the Wrexham striker, who has helped the Red Dragons earn back-to-back promotions in recent seasons.

Sam Parkin makes Jay Stansfield, Paul Mullin comparison after Birmingham City move

The move to bring Stansfield back to Birmingham was one of the biggest EFL deals of the summer, as City continue to flex their muscles in the hope of an immediate return to the Championship.

The former Premier League side’s eight-future outlay completely obliterated the former third tier transfer record, with Sunderland’s £4 million move for Will Grigg in 2019 formerly topping the charts.

With Stansfield already proving he has a bright future in the game, Parkin couldn’t help but be reminded of Mullin’s move to Wales in 2021, having just netted 32 goals for Cambridge United in League Two.

After dropping down a division, the frontman has spearheaded an attacking line that has taken the National League and League Two by storm in the last two years, and Parkin can see a similar thing happening at St Andrew’s.

Speaking on the What the EFL?! Podcast, he said: “The did raise a few eyebrows, I was surprised when I heard that filter through.

“Obviously, there was speculation about the vast sums of money that were going to be parted with by Birmingham for Stansfield, so that didn’t overly surprise me, albeit it is League One and I’m still coming to terms with these crazy numbers.

“For the player, I think he could quite easily go and play in a top Championship side right now that is challenging for promotion.

“You could argue he could get minutes in the Premier League, although it was unlikely that Fulham were going to allow that to happen considering he is on the periphery of their side and getting some minutes.

Jay Stansfield's 23/24 Championship stats for Birmingham City, as per FotMob Appearances 43 Goals 12 xG 9.28 Shots 97 Goals per 90 minutes 0.32

“The counter to that would be to look at what Paul Mullin did, for an example, when there was a project that clearly had the aspirations and financial backing to go through the divisions.

“He has been there, they love him, you have to put all that into the equation, and there is an opportunity for him in the next two or three years to get into the Premier League with Birmingham City, where he will be an absolute hero, and he’s going to have a fine pay packet to go along with it, I would suggest.”

Sam Parkin tips Jay Stansfield for Birmingham City success

The return to St Andrew’s will see Stansfield hoping to fire his new side to promotion, with City spending over £30 million during the summer in the hope of securing that fate.

With 23/24 League One top scorer Alfie May already firing four goals in his first four league matches of the season, and QPR striker Lyndon Dykes also joining the side, the Blues have plenty of quality in the final third for the season ahead.

As a result, Parkin believes a player Stansfield’s quality will thrive back in the third tier, where he netted nine times in 36 matches for Exeter City in the 22/23 campaign.

He continued: “He scored against Birmingham in the cup the other day, and it feels like every time he has had an opportunity for Fulham he has stepped up and contributed, so I am surprised that he has gone down to League One.

“I get it all, it is just probably a little bit of a gamble, given that he is probably nearly ready to be contributing in the Premier League.

“He seems to have a really good attitude as well; he is tough and resilient, so he will be able to mix it at that level, and I am sure he will get a bundle of goals to complement what Alfie May and Lyndon Dykes are going to do.”