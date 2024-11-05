Sam Parkin has issued a 2-1 scoreline prediction for Millwall’s clash against Leeds United this midweek.

The Championship action continues on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evening, with fixtures coming thick and fast at this stage of the campaign.

The Lions host Daniel Farke’s side on Wednesday night, with the London club hoping to make it four wins in a row after earning victories over Burnley, Swansea City and Plymouth Argyle in recent weeks.

Neil Harris’ side are also unbeaten in their last seven, with their sights now set on breaching the top six in the table.

Meanwhile, Leeds have moved into an automatic promotion place after winning three of their last four, with the team also on an unbeaten run of their own, stretching to eight games.

Sam Parkin predicts Millwall v Leeds

Parkin has praised Millwall’s recent performances, in particular highlighting their creativity in attack.

However, he believes Leeds’ greater strength in depth in their squad will prove the difference at the Den, suggesting Farke’s side will win 2-1 away from home.

“I think Millwall have been excellent, I think they are up to seventh, aren’t they? Which is incredible,” said Parkin, via Benjamin Bloom’s YouTube channel.

“They are looking really creative as well.

“I think those numbers [in the] early part of the season are showing that there are quite a lot of truth in that they are a much better attacking force this season with the new-look attack.

“I think they will score, but [it will be] difficult for the lads to raise themselves time and time again when you have not got the depth of maybe a Leeds and the other teams they are battling against.

“I will go for Leeds, narrowly 2-1 away win.”

Leeds have earned wins over Plymouth, Watford and Sheffield United in the couple of weeks leading into the game, also drawing 0-0 with Bristol City.

Millwall and Leeds United league position

Championship standings 2024-25 (As of November 5th) Team P GD Pts 1 Sunderland 13 +14 29 2 Leeds United 13 +14 26 3 Sheffield United 13 +10 25 4 Burnley 13 +11 23 5 Watford 13 +1 22 6 West Brom 13 +6 21 7 Millwall 13 +4 19 *Sheffield United were deducted 2 points

Millwall have moved up to seventh in the Championship table with their recent form, with Harris’ side just two points behind sixth place West Brom.

Victory over the Whites could move them into the top six, provided results elsewhere go in their favour.

However, Leeds will be looking to move into top spot with a win of their own as they could leapfrog Sunderland if the Black Cats lose their clash away to Preston North End.

The fixture at the Den gets underway on Wednesday evening in a 7.45pm kick-off.

Leeds clash is a real test of Millwall’s form

Millwall have put together a very strong run, indicating their credentials for a top six challenge in the process.

While the win over Burnley last weekend was a great result, a victory over Leeds would be a true statement of their plans to challenge for the play-offs.

Leeds have been in great form themselves in recent weeks, and have really clicked despite injury issues.

But a trip to the Den midweek is a real challenge even when Millwall aren’t in the best of form, so Wednesday night could be a big test for Farke’s side.