Highlights Ipswich Town's recent poor form has dropped them behind Leeds and Southampton in the race for promotion.

Former Ipswich forward Sam Parkin questions Kieran McKenna's ability to turn the team around and maintain their form.

Ipswich's upcoming clash against West Brom is crucial for their hopes of staying in contention for a top-two finish.

Ipswich Town's unbelievable 2023/24 Championship season has raised the expectancy on matters at Portman Road.

After the Tractor Boys' promotion from League One last season, not many believed that Kieran McKenna's side would be staring at the prospect of a relegation battle. However, no one could have foreseen the current predicament they find themselves in, as they continue to rub shoulders with the very best in the division.

The former Manchester United coach is undoubtedly one of the most exciting homegrown managers in the EFL, continuing the club's momentum for a large percentage of this current campaign.

But, the final 17 games of Ipswich's season could prove those abilities even further, as, for the first time in just over a year - Ipswich won just two of eleven games in all competitions between December 29th 2022 and 18th February 2023 - the Blues are going through a rough patch, which could have significant ramifications on the promotion race.

At present, Ipswich's inconsistent run of form stretches back to mid-December, when East Anglian rivals Norwich City began this run of one win in eight Championship games with a 2-2 draw at Portman Road.

Some games during that run have seen this side prove they are a match for the top sides, as they recorded two 1-1 draws with runaway leaders Leicester City in that time frame, but were also pummelled 4-0 by Leeds United at Elland Road on December 23rd.

A 2-1 victory against Sunderland last month could have been used as a springboard to address the slide, but McKenna's team are yet to do so, and have since slipped behind the aforementioned Leeds and Southampton in the race for second.

Their recent misery was also compounded in the FA Cup, having been dumped out 2-1 by Maidstone United of the National League South, despite having 38 attempts and 79% possession.

Sam Parkin issues brutal Ipswich Town assessment

Speaking on the "What the EFL?!" podcast, the former Ipswich forward believes that eyes will be cast on the Northern Irishman and his side in the coming weeks.

“I just think a lot of it is down to Kieran McKenna now and his man-management and motivational skills," he began. “Can he turn them around now to go on another run when Southampton and Leeds are there now? It’s not a question of whether they will be able to maintain their form, they are going to have to pick up an incredible number of points to keep those two at bay."

“I am enthused to see how they respond in a really difficult game against West Brom. It is important not to forget, this has been a hellish run for Ipswich.

“We knew going into this period that this was a horrendous run of games – the East Anglia derby, Leeds, Leicester – they have played them all in the last month.

Parkin concluded: “If they can get a maximum return in this game, it’s not over for them but it does feel like a sense of inevitability that the form of Leeds and Southampton is going to be too much.”

Upcoming West Brom clash is crucial for Ipswich's top two hopes

This weekend's early kick-off against Carlos Corberan's side is a must-win for Town if they are to stay neck and neck with the two sides aiming for a first-time promotion back to the Premier League.

It must be said that Southampton are currently in pole position to do so, not just based off the current league standings, but Russell Martin's side have continued their club-record unbeaten streak in all competitions to 24 games with a 3-0 win over Watford in the FA Cup Fourth Round replay at St Mary's.

Whilst all three sides are on home turf this weekend, Saints and Leeds do have somewhat favourable ties against struggling outfits in Huddersfield Town and Rotherham United.

However, Ipswich must seek revenge against the Baggies, who inflicted a 2-0 defeat on them at the Hawthorns whilst limiting the Tractor Boys' prolific attack to no shots on target and a first shutout in 31 matches - a run which dated from February 14th last year until the loss on November 25th.

A return to winning ways could be the catalyst for Ipswich ahead of five successive games against teams in the bottom half.