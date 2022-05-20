Sam Parkin gives his insight into impact of Alex Neil at Sunderland

Sunderland take on Wycombe Wanderers in the League One play-off final on Saturday, in hoping to avoid a fifth straight season in the third tier.

The Black Cats are arguably the biggest club in the EFL, and for that reason they are desperate to return to the Championship and recover from a painful spell since relegation from the Premier League.

Alex Neil has performed admirably in the dugout at the Stadium of Light since replacing Lee Johnson ahead of the business end of the season, and the former Norwich City manager has tightened the Black Cats up defensively to great effect.

Sam Parkin explained just how crucial Neil’s impact has been ahead of the play-off final when he appeared on The Totally Football League Show.

He said: “He’s done an outstanding job, they used to be maybe a bit of a soft touch, not anymore.

“There’s a resilience about them, he seems to have that ability to change tactics late in games, whether that’s the shape or introducing subs that have been getting goals.

“To not make a change, in that second leg at Sheffield Wednesday, I thought was fascinating, to back the lads that were doing okay, but were rocked by the Lee Gregory goal.

“I think that showed there is a belief about them, a character instilled by the manager.

“I think it could be a long day for commentators and co-commentators alike.

“If people are expecting there to be an abundance of goals,, because they shared ten in the league, that’s not going to happen.

“Since Wycombe have changed their shape, they are sturdy, they’ve kept eight clean sheets in 14 games since they switched to the back four.

“Can’t really separate them, there’s going to be some fantastic duels, how the two aggressive Wycombe centre halves deal with (Ross) Stewart, how Joe Jacobson deals with the threat of Gooch or Roberts, Clarke on the other side against McCarthy, Vokes is having a fantastic time right now, against Bailey Wright who’s on fire, it’s too close to call, but I think it’s going to be 1-0, maybe in extra time.”

The stage is set for a very close contest, with Neil and Gareth Ainsworth both having positive previous experiences of play-off campaigns to call on.

The Verdict

Neil has laid the foundations for Sunderland to climb back to the Championship expertly well in the last few months.

However, the Scotsman will go from hero to zero if Wycombe Wanderers prove the Black Cats’ downfall on Saturday.

Both league encounters were overseen by Lee Johnson this season, so there is an element of the unknown for Ainsworth in preparation for the final, but you can guarantee they will rise to the occasion.

Sam Vokes has been a canny operator for his whole career, and his football brain has only improved with age, Bailey Wright and Danny Batth will need to be very focused to ensure the Welshman does not get a sniff.